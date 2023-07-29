Kerry will have hands full with Dublin in All-Ireland Final, admits Gavin White

Gavin White is all too familiar with the down side that a protracted absence from a team sheet because of injury can bring.

And that’s one of the reasons why the Kerry defender is fired up for this afternoon’s All-Ireland Final against Dublin.

White knows what it is like to spend months on the sideline and then endure a spell in trying to regain full fitness before striving to reclaim his place in the Kingdom line-up.

But time was to prove a great healer for him and today White will be a key figure at the heart of the Kerry defence as they to retain the All-Ireland crown.

To do that they must dispose of a Dublin side who have rekindled their spirit and hunger as they bid to wrest the title from their biggest rivals.

While the Kerry attack is invariably engulfed in plaudits because of their renowned finishing power, the defence does not quite enjoy such a high profile but has nonetheless become much more renowned for its frugal nature.

Along with Tom O’Sullivan and Tadgh Morley in particular, White represents the defiance and stubborn nature of a back division that can get the measure of most attacking units.

And they will come up against none better than that they will face today.

“Dublin certainly have power and pace up front and they will keep us fully occupied,” maintains White. “We were extended to the full by Derry in our Semi-Final but we hope that game will stand to us in the context of this showdown. The Dubs will have taken heart from their Semi-Final win over Monaghan and will want to hit the ground running.”

With Con O’Callaghan, Cormac Costello and Paul Mannion likely to be in the vanguard of Dublin’s attacking machinery, White accepts that unless the Kerry defence brings its ‘A’ game it could struggle.

Kerry found the going tough at midfield in their Semi-Final win over Derry with Brendan Rogers in particular offering Dessie Farrell’s men fierce resistance and Jack O’Connor’s side are aware that it will be no easier against a Dublin side that only engaged top gear in the closing stages of their Semi-Final.

With football having come under fire because of a perceived reliance on ball retention resulting in protracted cross field passing ‘movements’, there is speculation that some playing rules may be amended but White is happy to retain the present formula.

“I don’t think you would want change for the sake of change. There are still plenty of people going to matches — look at the interest in this game,” he adds.