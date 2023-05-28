Kieran McGeeney pleased as Armagh leave it late to see off Westmeath

Armagh diced with danger before finally managing to scramble over the line in an absorbing 1-13 to 1-12 All-Ireland Championship round-robin win over Westmeath at the sun-splashed BOX-IT Athletic Grounds on Saturday.

It was in a pulsating finish that Armagh just managed to edge out their gritty opponents after they had played with tremendous verve and courage for the greater part of the game.

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney said: “It was a low-scoring game and Westmeath were able to retain possession which made things difficult for us. We kept at it and got over the line in the end but it was tough going.

“The referee stopped the game on five occasions when Westmeath players were injured but over the course of recent games such decisions have not been going our way. I can’t understand it.

“But having said that, you have to be able to produce your best every day at this level. Westmeath are a good side and they were very good in the first-half in particular.

“We got a good impact off the bench with Conor Turbitt scoring that goal which proved our lifeline at the end of the day.

“The fact of the matter is that we missed 1-4 by dropping shots into the goalkeeper’s arms and that allowed them to counter-attack. We maybe could have made better use of our chances and we will certainly have to take lessons from this ahead of our game against Tyrone next weekend.”

Indeed it was Westmeath who held the whip hand in the opening stages when they took the game to their hosts, launching a series of attacks that forced Armagh onto the back foot.

And after John Heslin had fired over the visitors’ opening point, it was centre-half-forward Ronan O’Toole who rocked Armagh when following a slick passing movement he drilled home a superb 14th minute goal that jolted the home side.

When Sam MacCartan and Luke Loughlin swooped for points that eased the midland side into a 1-3 to o-2 lead, Armagh began to look distinctly uncomfortable.

They recovered ground to some extent when Rian O’Neill and Rory Grugan converted frees in the 19th and 20th minutes respectively but Westmeath were not to be knocked out of their stride.

Heslin and O’Toole found the range again to put Westmeath ahead by 1-5 to 0-4 and it was only when the Westmeath defence succumbed to a raft of defensive indiscretions that Armagh forced their way back into the game.

Within a three-minute spell Stefan Campbell, Grugan and O’Neill hoisted over points to keep their side in touch at 1-5 to 0-7 but it was the visitors who provided a gloss finish to the first half with Heslin pointing from a free and Sam Duncan whipping over another score to leave their side in front by 1-7 to 0-7 at the break.

In the third quarter Armagh managed to stay on Westmeath’s shoulder with Murnin and O’Neill landing points before the accurate Heslin nosed Westmeath into a 1-8 to 0-9 advantage.

Slowly but surely, though, Armagh began to play with greater belief and after Murnin and Loughlin had exchanged points, Armagh achieved a major breakthrough in the 67th minute when substitute Conor Turbitt stabbed home their goal after a long high lob had eluded the Westmeath defence.

And that was the signal for the home team to close out the game although not altogether convincingly.

When Heslin tied the game at 1-11 each, a draw looked inevitable but instead Armagh dug deep into their reservoir of stamina and when Murnin and Mackin pilfered points in the closing minutes they took their side into a 1-13 to 1-11 lead.

Even then the spirited Westmeath had no intention of throwing in the towel with Heslin grabbing his sixth point of the game but it was Armagh who stole the plaudits in a dramatic finish that sets up what should be a titanic tussle between the orchard county and Tyrone next weekend.

The Tyrone management duo of Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher were there to do their homework yesterday and were given plenty of food for thought.

ARMAGH: E Rafferty; J Morgan, A McKay, A Forker; G McCabe, C O’Neill, J Og Burns; B Crealy, C Mackin 0-1; R Grugan 0-3 (2f), J Duffy, S Campbell 0-2; A Murnin 0-3, R O’Neill 0-4 (2f), A Nugent. Subs: B McCambridge for Morgan (22), C Turbitt 1-0 for Nugent (45), R McQuillan for Burns (480, S McPartlan for Crealey (62), G Cumiskey for Duffy (65)

Westmeath: J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, J Gonoud; J Dolan, A McCormack, D Lynch 0-1; S Duncan 0-2, R Connellaan; S McCartan, R O’Toole 1-1, S Baker; l Loughlin 0-2, J Heslin 0-6 (3f), S Smith. Subs: J Lynn for Baker (37), R Wallace for J Smith (40), K Martin for S Smiith (54).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford).