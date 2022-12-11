Kilcoo must draw on collective work ethic to conquer Glen in Ulster Club Championship Final, says Conor Laverty

Ulster Club Football Championship Final

Fulfilling what many would consider to be a demanding dual role within the GAA has become something of a way of life for Conor Laverty.

The joint skipper of Kilcoo and manager of Down certainly finds his spare time at a premium but when he lines out against Derry champions Glen in today’s Ulster Club Championship Final at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh (1pm), he will be seeking to add yet another honour to his bulging personal trophy cabinet.

Modest and unassuming, Laverty is noted for going about his business quietly but he certainly lets his ability do the talking for him on the field of play and that’s why Kilcoo joint managers Conleith Gilligan and Richard Thornton view him as a key figure as the team bid to land another provincial title.

Two words have dominated Laverty’s input into the Down champions’ Ulster Club matches to date against Ballybay Pearses and Enniskillen Gaels — work ethic.

Indeed, his prodigious efforts in both games coupled with the relentless industry of other players such as Ceilum Doherty, Jerome Johnston, Miceal Rooney, Darryl Branagan and Ryan Johnston have contributed handsomely to their team’s progress.

But Laverty himself is anxious to keep things in perspective.

“We have taken each match as it has come along but we know that this Final will be a huge challenge. We are aware that Glen will be very tough opponents, that’s for sure,” insists Laverty.

He may be facing into what many view as a massive challenge in his role as the new boss of beleaguered Down but Laverty is taking everything in his stride.

Regarded as one of the most unselfish players in Ulster, indeed across the entire island, Laverty’s brief this afternoon will be to create the openings from which the team hope scores will flow.

“Everyone has their role to play in each and every game. It’s all about the team with everyone putting their shoulder to the wheel,” insists Laverty.

In tandem with Doherty and the three Johnston brothers, Laverty has proved the architect of a host of Kilcoo scores during their adventures to date.

The side may have laboured to their latest Down title by emerging on the right side of a penalty shoot-out against Clonduff in the Semi-Final before holding their nerve during extra-time in the decider against St Peter’s, Warrenpoint, but in the Ulster Club Championship to date they have reverted to their more familiar polished finishing.

In racking up a formidable 5-28 in their two games in the competition thus far, Kilcoo have certainly underlined their cutting edge.

The players’ inherent ability to drift all over the pitch in launching lethal counter-attacks against their opponents and the incessant pace which is their hallmark can discomfit most sides.

With Laverty as their general, the forwards in particular should be capable of flourishing this afternoon.

Should they see enough of the possession, they are more than capable of making life difficult for the entire Glen rearguard, and no one more so than the long-serving Laverty.