Korie McGreevy powers through the rain to take Bishopscourt hat-trick

Rain master Korie McGreevy splashed his way to a treble on the opening day of the Neil and Donny Robinson Memorial Ulster Superbike meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

The Ballynahinch rider won the Superbike, Supersport and Supertwin races for the Cookstown-based McAdoo Racing Kawasaki team yesterday.

McGreevy will now be targeting more of the same in today’s top-of-the-bill Neil and Donny Robinson Superbike and Supersport races.

Stormy conditions and torrential rain proved a challenge for the organising Mid Antrim 150 Club yesterday, with Clerk of the Course David McCartney announcing that the planned 18-race programme would be cut by half.

“Due to time lost this morning and the weather, we cut today’s event in half, with one race for each class,” McCartney said.

“Hopefully we will have better weather tomorrow and we have a top quality field of riders here again to entertain everyone.”

McGreevy came through from fifth on the grid to win the opening Superbike race on a drying track by half-a-second from Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Kawasaki), with Cork’s Mike Browne securing a podium in third for Dungannon team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing on his BMW, eight seconds down on McGreevy after eight laps.

McGreevy opened his account with a last-gasp win in the wet in the Supertwin race, passing Christian Elkin on the final lap for victory by 0.213s with Aaron Spence a long way behind in third on his Aprilia.

The Supersport race was rerun over five laps after a red flag and once again it was McGreevy who came out on top in atrocious conditions, passing Lynn with a lap to go before wrapping up his second success of the day by 0.8s.

Elkin finished a close third on his Dyno Centre NI Yamaha with the top three covered by only nine tenths of a second at the finish in torrential rain.

McGreevy, the 2019 British Superstock 600 champion, has made no secret of his desire to secure a move back to the British championship and is hoping to earn a deal for 2024.

“I want to be back in England but we’ll get job number one done first and look at that afterwards,” McGreevy said.

“I wouldn’t be interested in riding around in 15th or 20th, so it would have to be on something competitive.”

Today, 19 races are scheduled at Bishopscourt for the fifth round of the Ulster Superbike Championship, with the action set to commence from 9am with morning warm-up.