Lack of Championship crowds a real concern for NIFL, says chief Gerard Lawlor

NI Football League Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor has warned the Lough 41 Championship needs “nourished and developed” after it was revealed that the average attendance for the second tier is lower than that of the Women’s Premiership.

While the Championship has garnered a reputation for delivering high-scoring games, exciting football and shock results, NIFL officials are concerned with the division’s meagre crowds.

This season — for the first time — clubs had been asked to submit attendance figures to League chiefs. While NIFL has opted not to share specific numbers, Sunday Life understands that the average is less than that of the Women’s Premiership with many games attracting fewer than 100 paying customers.

It lies in stark contrast to the Premiership, where attendances for the 2022-23 season are 15% up on last year.

Lawlor said: “When I look at the attendances across our senior NIFL divisions, there is only one Championship club in the top 15.

“You have 12 Premiership teams, two Women’s Premiership teams and Ards. The average attendance for the Women’s Premiership is now above that of the Championship.

“That’s obviously fantastic news for the women’s game, and shows the development that is taking place there, but it is also a concern for the Championship.”

The NI Football League is currently undertaking a strategic review which could see the Championship restructured, while it’s possible the third tier — the Premier Intermediate League — could be reduced in numbers or even scrapped.

Lawlor explained: “Everything is on the table. We have a blank piece of paper.

“I believe the Premiership will stay at 12, but what happens below that is up for debate.

“It’s an open and transparent process. I want our member clubs to tell us what they want. It’s important clubs engage with us and tell us what they want to achieve.

“If, say, some of our clubs tell us, ‘Senior football is not for us and we want to play in regional football’, could NIFL move to just two divisions — a Premiership of 12 and a Championship of 16? Quite possibly.

“Could we go for a Premiership of 12 and two lower divisions of 10 each? Possibly.

“What we’re saying is if you want to play at a high level, you must have the mentality of a high-level club.

“I’m aware that there is a perception from the outside that as an organisation we have focused on the Premiership, but I know we have two other children in the Championship and the PIL, and they need to be nourished and developed.”

Lawlor is also determined to make floodlights a mandatory requirement for NIFL clubs. Currently, Championship side Knockbreda and several clubs in the PIL do not play at floodlit facilities.

“Without wanting to have a dig at any one club, I think it’s a very sad state of affairs that there is a club in the second tier of our game without floodlights,” he said.

“I’ve told the clubs, and we’ve spoken to the Irish FA, that all clubs within NIFL — including the PIL — must have floodlights within three or four years.

“At the same time, I realise that when I make demands like that, I have to provide the tools for clubs to raise the bar. But equally, I want to see that clubs have the ambition to raise the bar.

“There shouldn’t be a club within NIFL that’s just happy to be there. Every club should have Premiership ambitions.”