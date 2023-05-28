Lack of NI managers in top Leagues down to ownership and more foreign coaches: Michael O’Neill

Former Hull City and Peterborough United boss Grant McCann is now in the hotseat at Doncaster Rovers in League Two

Michael Duff has inspired Barnsley to the Promotion Play-Off Final in League One where they will face Sheffield Wednesday

Kieran McKenna's reputation at Ipswich Town continues to grow after guiding the club to promotion from League One this season

Northern Irish managerial duo Michael O'Neill and Brendan Rodgers converse during their times at Stoke City and Leicester City respectively

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill believes the increasing presence of club group models has coincided with a decline of Northern Irish managers in England

Michael O’Neill has addressed the issue of the lack of managers from Northern Ireland in English football.

Across the Premier League and Football League, the only Northern Ireland representatives at the moment are Kieran McKenna (Ipswich), Michael Duff (Barnsley) and Grant McCann (Doncaster).

Brendan Rodgers left Leicester late in the campaign, and O’Neill himself departed Stoke City early on this term.

While O’Neill is back in charge of his country and Rodgers is likely to return to a top-flight hotseat next season, additions to the overall number will be low.

Having been there at club level, Northern Ireland boss O’Neill has his own take on the situation.

He opines: “We have a global game now that is on our doorstep in England.

“Everyone wants to be a part of it, and the foreign managers who used to want to come in and work in the Premier League are now prepared to work in the Championship and will then be prepared to work in League One to get the opportunity to get to the Premier League. That’s the competition.

“It probably doesn’t translate the other way, that we go and work in foreign countries or get the opportunity to work abroad, so I think what we are finding more with the foreign owners is everyone’s looking for value in the market.

“Clubs are part of groups, and follow the group model. All these things are happening in the Premier League and it’s not just happening at Manchester City. It’s happening at Bournemouth, Chelsea and Brighton, these ownership models own three or four clubs.

“What they are able to do with that model is build a kind of global model by using partnership clubs and bringing people in at different times – whether that’s managers, coaches, players or analysts. All of those group clubs have a bulk of staff they can recruit from.

“It’s quite a clever model. I’m not saying I necessarily agree with it in football terms, but you can see why they do it.

“The challenge for people from Northern Ireland is whether they get the chance to work at the higher level, and that will be a continuous challenge.

“If you look at the Premier League a few years ago, there were six Scottish managers, and now there’s one. There would have been a time when there would have been four or five Portuguese, there’s maybe not as many now and there are four or five Germans.

“It does go a bit in vogue, and it’s more difficult as the profile of the manager is changing.

“The younger manager is a little bit more in vogue than some of the older managers but when clubs are in trouble, who do they turn to? They turn to Roy (Hodgson), to Sam (Allardyce) and I saw Martin (O’Neill) being linked with jobs.

“They turn to those people who maybe can come in and deal with a really difficult situation. That’s just the way the game is.”

While it is a struggle for our managers to make a breakthrough, more young players from Northern Ireland are now being signed by English clubs.

O’Neill feels the IFA Academy helps make the transition easier for the kids than it was in the past.

“What we see is more 16 to 19-year-olds at Premier League clubs than when I was first in the job. I think that’s testament to the work the (IFA) Academy has done,” continued O’Neill, who this week took charge of a Northern Ireland Under-21 training camp.

“I also think they are a bit more resilient because they’ve been through that process of essentially being a full-time footballer when they’re still at school.

“We had young Ryan Donnelly here training on Friday with the Under-21s, he was doing his GCSE exam the day before in school.

“He’s going to Leicester, and speaking to him, he seems ready for it. He can sit and talk about why he chose Leicester, why he liked Leicester, and I look at him and think ‘he’s going to go over and give it a real go’.

“He’s not going to go over there and maybe be homesick or unhappy or any of those situations that young players face.

“Whether the cycle will bring us to mean in four or five years we’ll have 10 players in the Premier League, I would need a crystal ball to answer that.

“We’re hopeful that will be the case but those lads will go through many things in four to five years.

“Their club will probably have three or five managers in that period, so the consistency for those boys is difficult to make that breakthrough even if Academies are much more British in terms of their recruitment since Brexit.

“I can’t control the level players play at, I will pick the best team that I have based on where they are in their club careers at that moment in time,” adds O’Neill, who says kids from Northern Ireland today should use players such as Gareth McAuley, Stuart Dallas and Trai Hume, who went from the Irish League to becoming first-team stars in England, as an inspiration.