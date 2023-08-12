Lamh Dhearg on mission to reclaim their reputation as a major force in Antrim

Marc Jordan will hope to carry his Antrim form into Lamh Dhearg's county endeavours

Lamh Dhearg were a force in Antrim football in the not too distant past and with a battery of experienced players still doing the business, the club will hope to get the better of Roger Casements, Portglenone in today’s Antrim Senior Football Championship tie at Cargin (2pm).

While Erin’s Own have tended to be the dominant side of late, Lamh Dhearg relish a return to the limelight.

With Marc Jordan, Conor Murray, Ryan Murray and Declan Lynch underpinning their line-up, the Hannahstown side can boast considerable experience.

Jordan has made a big impression in Antrim’s colours this year at centre-half-forward and played his part in taking the county into the Tailteann Cup Semi-Final.

The Murray brothers Conor and Ryan are both capable finishers whose experience and flair can embellish the Lamh Dhearg attack. Lynch, though, has been coming back to top form following injury and could have a big impact.

Meanwhile, St Brigid’s face St Ergnat’s, Moneyglass at Musgrave Park, Belfast (2pm).

St Brigid’s will parade a fusion of youth and experience with Ronan Boyle likely to make an impact while St Ergnat’s can look to ace goalscorer Dermott McErlaine for inspiration.

And St Enda’s will face St Mary’s, Ahoghill at Randalstown today (2pm).