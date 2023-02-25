Larne aren’t looking too far ahead after maintaining lead at top: Tiernan Lynch

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch is keeping his feet on the ground

Paul O'Neill is all smiles after the first of his two goals for Larne

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch insists everyone is keeping their feet on the ground despite seeing his side maintain their six-point lead at the top with a hard-fought 3-2 win at Carrick Rangers.

Paul O’Neill came off the bench to bag two goals within three minutes in the closing stages to make it five wins in five games throughout February.

There are now eight matches remaining in the title race, but Lynch maintains it’s tunnel vision and one game at a time as they bid to make history for the club.

“We’re simply taking each one as it comes, no one is looking any further than that,” Lynch said.

“Credit to Carrick, we knew they would come out and make it as difficult as they could for us and that’s what happened.

“This wasn’t a game for us to overcomplicate things or look into this tactic or that, we came for three points and thankfully we got them.

“We didn’t create a lot of chances in the first half but I felt we stepped it up in the second half and it was a really well-worked goal to open the game up to make it 1-0.

“We’re disappointed in the goals we gave away, we’ve been very solid recently, but this was a day for a lot of positives and we’ll take that away from it.”

The first half was a very scrappy affair, with the ball spending as much time in the air as it did on the ground.

The deadlock was broken on 61 minutes with a piece of quality, Andy Ryan playing a one-two with Lee Bonis outside the box before firing home 15 yards out.

The lead barely lasted three minutes, however.

Carrick were awarded a free-kick just outside the box and Kyle Cherry stepped up to fire a wicked effort in off the crossbar from an unlikely angle.

Larne retook the lead with 14 minutes left and it was scored by the man who had just come on three minutes prior.

O’Neill did well to steer Shea Gordon’s shot beyond the reach of Ross Glendinning from eight yards out — and he then ensured the points would come the way of the League leaders with another goal three minutes later.

This time, Leroy Millar floated in a cross from the left and O’Neill produced an excellent half-volley into the bottom corner.

There was late drama when Larne defender Cian Bolger was sent off for handling on the line and Cherry stepped up to confidently convert from the penalty spot on 90 minutes.

Afterwards, Carrick assistant boss Scott Irvine couldn’t hide his disappointment that they didn’t get something out of the contest.

“I’m gutted,” he said. “I thought it was a game of fine margins. After we got ourselves back into the game at 1-1, it was a disappointment to concede again.

“The manner of the second goal, with Paul O’Neill flicking it in, I thought Ross Glendinning was saving the original shot.

“When it went 3-1, I didn’t think we deserved that because we were pushing to get something out of the game.

“The penalty probably came too late for us to get anything out of it.

“The game plan was to get in faces and make life difficult for Larne and I feel we did that.”

CARRICK: Ross Glendinning 7, Forsythe 6 (Dupree, 86 mins, 6), Surgenor 7, Ervin 7, McGuckin 6, Cherry 7, Reece Glendinning 7, Maciulatitis 6, McLaughin 6 (Gawne, 71 mins, 6), Tilney 6, Anderson 6. Unused subs: Hogg, Kalla, Buchanan-Rolleston, Graham, Andrews

Larne: Ferguson 6, Want 7, Glynn 6 (Kelly, 83 mins, 6), Gordon 7, Bonis 7 (O’Neill, 73 mins, 7), Donnelly 7, Bolger 8, Thomson (Maguire, 73 mins 6 (Watson, 90 mins, 6)), Millar 7, Cosgrove 7, Ryan 7. Unused subs: Pardington, Sule, Kearns

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown) 6