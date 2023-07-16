Larne boss Tiernan Lynch: Irish League teams lack belief on European stage, we should play with more confidence

Dylan Sloan and Tomás Cosgrove move in to press the ball during Larne's Champions League qualifier against HJK in Finland

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch watches on as Andy Ryan attempts to drive the Invermen forward during their first leg duel with HJK

Manager Tiernan Lynch says his Larne side must be sensible in their approach when they tackle their return meeting with Finnish outfit HJK Helsinki

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch believes Irish League clubs are finally doing themselves justice in Europe after four heartening displays in midweek.

The Irish League Champions were in receipt of the toughest proposition against crack Finnish outfit HJK.

The task in hand became even more difficult when Bojan Radulovic scored from the penalty spot after just three minutes of the Champions League tie in Helsinki on Wednesday.

However, Lynch’s team redoubled their efforts to stay in the game until half-time, then opened up on their hosts in the second period and had chances to equalise.

With Linfield winning and Glentoran and Crusaders both claiming creditable draws in the Europa Conference League, there are high hopes of success in the return legs this week.

For Larne to pull off a stunning comeback requires more self-belief, says Lynch, who feels that is a quality that has been missing all too often for our teams in Europe.

HJK are a bigger club than Larne but that did not show on the night in the Bolt Arena, and the astute manager feels all four Irish League sides should back themselves in their respective return fixtures.

“Believe it or not, it is something we spoke about after the game last week,” muses Lynch.

“I feel there is definitely a real lack of confidence within our football fraternity, possibly an inferiority complex in Europe.

“HJK have a playing budget of £2million and they are a better team than us, but they are not £2million better than us.

“I thought we lacked real belief in ourselves, particularly in the first-half, and it was something we spoke about at half-time.

“We found that self-belief in the second-half and we had a dig at them, but in the first-half, the ball was like a hot potato for us.

“The week before when we played Ballyclare Comrades, everyone wanted to get on the ball, and we want to see more of that on Wednesday night in the home tie.

“We are not going into the return leg asking ourselves how do we keep the score down, but if we go in gung-ho we could get picked off, because HJK are a very good team, particularly in transition.

“We can’t leave gaps because they have good players, so it’s about getting the balance right.

“It’s half-time in the tie, we are 1-0 down and nobody is getting carried away, even though it was a good performance in Finland.”

That note of caution is to be expected from any supremo, but Inver Reds chief Lynch has more reason than most to be wary.

Larne’s meteoric rise in recent years has been well-documented, and the east Antrim club only made its bow in European football two years ago.

It was a stunning debut, defeating Bala Town and AGF Aarhus before falling to Portuguese top-flight club Pacos de Ferreira.

Last year, however, was more of a learning curve, as Larne secured European football thanks to a dramatic win over Glentoran in the Play-Offs.

That set up a tie against St Joseph’s of Gibraltar and the Invermen were fancied to progress with ease, but the games did not go to plan.

“We learned the biggest lesson of our lives against St Joseph’s last year when we drew over there and thought the job was done,” recalls Lynch.

“They beat us 1-0 at Inver Park to leave us with egg on our faces, but it was a harsh lesson learned.

“I had a touch of déjà vu when HJK scored early on in the first leg last week.

“That was the game plan out the window after three minutes and I was left thinking ‘this could be a long night’.

“A lot of things go through your mind at that point. Do you chase the game? Do you hold things tight, and I had mixed emotions.

“All credit to the players, they dug in in the first-half then really carried the fight to HJK in the second-half.

“On another day, we could have easily scored a goal or two, and that is encouraging.

“It sets the second leg up beautifully and I think having our fans behind us will really help this week at Solitude.

“We have to be at our best, and an early goal would help us massively, but we know we have to work hard if we hope to get any sort of a result.”