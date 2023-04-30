Larne face battle to hold onto Andy Ryan with Linfield plotting a summer swoop

Linfield have made Larne striker Andy Ryan their No.1 summer target in an attempt to wrestle the title away from Inver Park.

The 28-year-old hitman joined Larne from Hamilton Academical in January of this year and scored five goals in 10 League appearances.

His success was noted by Blues chiefs keen to boost their goalscoring options for next year and Windsor sources have confirmed to Sunday Life Sport that Ryan is on their radar.

When he signed for Larne in January, the length of his contract was undisclosed so Linfield will endeavour to ascertain if the Scot has only penned a one-year deal.

However, Larne are hoping to talk to their player this week in a bid to ward off interest from Linfield and any other potential suitors.

The Blues retain a major interest in Glenavon’s star striker Matthew Fitzpatrick and the dream for David Healy would be to land both players over the summer.

However, the Lurgan Blues are desperate to keep the former GAA star and have previously suggested that a player of Fitzpatrick’s calibre is in the same bracket as Lee Bonis and Shay McCartan.

Bonis and McCartan were each sold for £100,000 by Portadown and Ballymena United respectively, a record domestic fee for the Irish League.

Linfield insiders accept the club will have to pay to improve the first-team squad, but it remains to be seen if a bid will be made, whether it will be a cash offer or cash plus a player and whether it will be tempting enough for Glenavon, but it is certain that Ryan and Fitzpatrick are coveted by Linfield.

The Blues have, however, ended their interest in Ryan’s Larne team-mate Fuad Sule, who is expected to be offered a new deal at Inver Park.

Meanwhile, Windsor sources have poured cold water on speculation that manager Healy was considering leaving Linfield to join a League Two club this summer, indicating that the board will sit down with Healy — who has one year left on his current deal — this week to discuss the way forward.