Larne have still to reach their full potential despite fast start to season, believes midfield ace Sule

Larne are unbeaten in the Danske Bank Premiership, lead the table from champions Linfield by one point with a game in hand, have already collected the first silverware of the season in the shape of the County Antrim Shield but, according to star midfielder Fuad Sule, the Inver Park side have reached only 75 per cent of their potential so far in the 2020/21 campaign.

The Nigerian born 23-year-old, who has been one of the most influential players in the top flight this season, doesn't throw the comment out there as a warning to other title contenders. It's simply an honest assessment from a player who shows that trait on the pitch.

It is telling, though, with Larne in pole position that one of their key performers believes there is much more to come.

Offering an insight into how Tiernan Lynch's side made such a sensational start, before new Covid-19 restrictions saw the postponement of the festive fixtures, former Bohemians and Barnet ace Sule reveals that work for the current campaign began during lockdown when the last one was being brought to a premature end.

"We knew it was a big season for us and we did a lot of work during lockdown with all the boys buying in to what the gaffer wanted," he explains.

"Everyone came back flying and it was as if we had a head start. We did well in the pre-season games and brought that form into the League season. Also, winning the County Antrim Shield has given us the belief that we can win trophies and big matches."

While continuing to be easy on the eye, Larne now possess a winning edge off the ball, regaining possession super fast and being clinical in the final moments, turning draws into wins.

"What has really improved this season is our off the ball work," he says.

"We win the ball back quickly and knock it around. That leads to the opposition getting tired, which is when our full-time aspect kicks in and we take over from the 75th minute in games.

"At times we have gone into half-time at 0-0, but the gaffer always tells us from the 75th minute onwards the goals will arrive if we stay patient and stick to our principles and, thank God, they have with hopefully more to come."

On his own fantastic form and that of the team, Dubliner Sule adds: "I'm happy with the way the season has started and how I've played so far, but I still think there is a lot more to come, not just from me but the whole squad.

"I think we are only at 75 per cent at the moment, and the last 25 per cent is due to come out very soon.

"I see on a day-to-day basis what these boys are like and how we train. I know there is a lot more in us, and I know there is a lot more in me and different parts of the game I can improve on.

"We have had very good performances and been consistent so far but, at the same time, you have to look at the things we don't do so well and they are things we have to improve on. That is where the other 25 per cent comes from.

"If we get the things right that we haven't done so well, that's when we will produce even better performances. I personally believe we have been at 75 per cent of what we can do and there is a lot more to come from us.

"We are in a healthy position, but no league medals are handed out in December, so we need to stay consistent, stay humble and keep our feet firmly on the ground and see where it takes us.

"Everybody wants our scalp now and we need to be able to live with the pressure that comes with being top of the league."