Larne have to start finding a consistent route to goal, insists coach Gary Haveron after Invermen draw a blank against battling Crusaders

Larne first-team coach Gary Haveron believes his side must find a way to break down tough opponents as they bid to keep their title hopes alive.

The Invermen fired a blank on a day when they could have returned to the top of the Danske Bank Premiership but ended up slipping to third-place.

Visitors Crusaders dug in with a resolute defensive display as they shut up shop to ensure they left Inver Park with something to hold on to.

It means Larne have scored just two goals in their last five outings against Premiership opposition as Haveron challenges his team to find a way.

“It was frustrating,” Haveron said. “It’s a compliment for the fourth-best team in the League to sit in behind the ball, but we have to rise above it and realise that teams are not going to give us space to play.

“Crusaders came with an obvious game plan to sit behind the ball. If we score after a couple of minutes, like we had the chance to, then it completely changes the game plan and complexion of the match.

“You’ve got them to come out and play and affect the scoreline and that means finding a way of unlocking teams and being smarter with our movements.

“If we’re clinical here then we win the match, but we need to take chances in big games like this to turn one point into three.”

Haveron was also keen to keep his frustration in context, however, with the Inver Reds battling for the Gibson Cup and having picked up silverware in midweek.

“You have to take into consideration the week we’ve had,” he added.

“We went to The Oval last week, we had the (County Antrim) Shield Final and now home to Crusaders, so it’s been a tough week for the boys.

“If you had offered us four points out of six against Crusaders and Glentoran and retaining the Shield, then it’s not the worst week.

“We have two games coming up this week so it’s important to keep looking forward and see if we can get the six points from them.”

The vast majority of chances came before the break, and Larne could have broken the deadlock with just 30 seconds on the clock.

Shaun Want won the ball from Paul Heatley in his own half and surged down the right flank before crossing to the back post, where Paul O’Neill just couldn’t get enough of a contact on the ball to force a save from Jonny Tuffey.

Crusaders then went close when Heatley’s corner from the left was nodded just wide by Jordan Forsythe.

The best chance of the game came in first-half stoppage time, as Larne’s Joe Thomson swung in a corner from the left that was met with a powerful header from Cian Bolger, only for Declan Caddell to clear off the line.

The second half was a quiet affair, with neither goalkeeper called into action.

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter was pleased to see his side carrying out his instructions to a tee.

“We had the game shape set up to make sure we were strong all over the pitch,” he said. “We restricted them to a header at the back post from a corner kick and nothing else in the game.

“They didn’t come through us at any stage which was great, and we could have nicked it with a couple of chances in the first half.

“We let them come forward in certain areas and what we set up worked, so that’s pleasing.

“They had the ball always in their own half, passing it around the back, and they can have it in there all day as far as I’m concerned.”

LARNE: Ferguson 7, Want 6, Sule 7 (Randall, 58 mins, 7), O’Neill 6 (Kelly, 79 mins, 6), Bonis 6, Donnelly 7, Bolger 6, Thomson 6 (Hughes, 58 mins, 6), Millar 6, Glynn 7 (Banda, 79 mins, 6), Cosgrove 7.

Unused subs: Pardington, Watson, Gordon.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey 7, Burns 7, Hegarty 8, Lowry 7, Ebbe 6 (Lecky, 90 mins, 6), Caddell 7 (Thompson, 67 mins, 6), Forsythe 7, O’Rourke 6, Winchester 7 (Weir, 74 mins, 6), Larmour 7, Heatley 6.

Unused subs: Murphy, Stewart, Owens, Clarke.

Referee: Ian McNabb 7