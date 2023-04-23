Larne scoop more silverware as Leroy Millar named Player of the Year at NI Football Awards

Leroy Millar was named Player of the Year at the NI Football Awards — © INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

There were more celebrations for Larne on Saturday night as Leroy Millar and Tiernan Lynch collected prestigious gongs at the NI Football Awards.

At the gala dinner, midfield dynamo Millar was named Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Year while Lynch collected the Reavey Solicitors Manager of the Year prize.

The NI Football Awards double capped an incredible weekend for the Invermen who lifted the Gibson Cup on Friday night after a 1-1 draw with Linfield.

A delighted Millar said: “This is an incredible individual honour but one I could not have achieved without the help of my team-mates, the manager and everyone at Larne.”

Lynch added: “For our club to win both Manager and Player of the Year speaks volumes about the season we have had. This award is not a personal honour, but a collective achievement.”

Cliftonville winger Sean Moore was named Danske Bank Young Player of the Year. The Republic of Ireland youth international is set to sign for Premier League club, West Ham United this summer.

The Danske Bank Women’s Player of the Year went Glentoran star Joely Andrews, who fought off stiff competition from her two Northern Ireland team-mates, Caitlin McGuinness and Emily Wilson.

The Championship Player of the Year prize went to Loughgall captain Ben Murdock, while the Premier Intermediate League award was given to Bangor’s top goalscorer Ben Arthurs. Both Loughgall and Bangor won their respective titles.

There was warm applause in Belfast City Hall for Coleraine legend Dessie Dickson and Newry City kitwoman Dorothy Taylor. Dickson was inaugurated into the Dr. Malcom Brodie Hall of Fame, while the Newry stalwart collected the Jordan’s Gift Merit Award.

Earlier in the week, the three all-star teams were confirmed.

Larne’s Rohan Ferguson was selected as goalkeeper in the Uhlsport Premiership Team of the Year, playing behind a back four of Daniel Finlayson (Linfield), Cian Bolger (Larne), Aidan Wilson (Glentoran) and Matthew Clarke (Linfield).

The midfield quartet includes Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin (Glentoran) plus Philip Lowry (Crusaders), Millar and Moore.

Up front, Matthew Shevlin (Coleraine) is joined by Glenavon’s Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Top goalscorers Matthew Ferguson (Welders) and Adam Salley (Ards) form the Championship Team of the Year’s strike partnership, in front of a midfield four of Pablo Andrade (Loughgall), Kealan Dillon (Warrenpoint Town), Richard Clarke (Ballinamallard United) and Craig Taylor (Annagh United).

Murdock is joined in defence by Ballyclare Comrades’ Caomhan McGuinness and Point duo Luke Walsh and Steven Ball. Loughgall’s Berat Turker is the team’s goalkeeper.

Arthurs and Limavady United’s Alex Pomeroy make up the PIL Team of the Year’s forward line, in front of a midfield than includes Ian Parkhill (Moyola Park), Ben Mulgrew (Queen’s), Daniel McIlhatton (Tobermore United) and Dylan Davidson (Ballymacash Rangers).

Bangor goalkeeper James Taylor plays behind a defence that includes team-mates Seanan Foster, John Boyle and Reece Neale. They are joined by Ballymacash’s goalscoring defender Jordan Morrison.

NIFWA Chair Ruth Gorman said: “After three years without a dinner due to the pandemic, it was great to see everyone together again for a fantastic night at City Hall.

"I’d like to thank all our sponsors and our co-organisers NIFL.”