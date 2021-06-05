Larne v Cliftonville player ratings: David McDaid the star man in European play-off final at Inver Park

David McDaid ended the season with 15 Premiership goals - his best ever tally in the top flight. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Larne are heading into Europe for the very first time after a sparkling play-off victory over Cliftonville at Inver Park on Saturday evening.

The east Antrim side beat the Reds 3-1 at their home ground, but just how did the players perform? Here are our player ratings...

Larne starting XI

Conor Mitchell (7): Had absolutely no chance of saving O’Connor’s blockbuster, but was perhaps a little bit hesitant at dealing with cross balls.

Tomas Cosgrove (6): One of the unsung heroes on the Larne team. Defends stoutly, but his attacking abilities are also a massive bonus.

Albert Watson (6): Made a nervy start, but once he settled down he produced a fine performance, putting his head on anything that came his way.

Josh Robinson (7): He has formed a great partnership with Watson in the heart of the Larne defence. The former Linfield man turned in an impressive 90 minutes.

Dean Jarvis (7): Very much a cultured showing from the left-sided player. Always had time on the ball and got forward to great effect.

Andy Mitchell (7): Anther player who plays with his heart on his sleeve. Hasn’t started all that many games, but he certainly made his presence felt in the middle of the park.

John Herron (7): This guy never drops below seven out of 10 in his performances. Plays with a high intensity and never gives his opponents any time on the ball.

Lee Lynch (7): He got through a massive amount of work, that went largely unnoticed. Showed great determination to get into the box to score his team’s second goal.

Marty Donnelly (7): The master of Larne’s set-piece routines. The former Cliftonville man’s trusty left boot caused all sorts of problems throughout an enthralling 90 minutes.

Ronan Hale (6): He was a real threat, especially in the first half and was unlucky not to get on the score sheet. Was taken off early in the second period.

Davy McDaid (8): What a fox in the box the former Derry City man is. He proved he’s still one of the most lethal marksmen in the league – a big player for the big occasion.

Larne substitutes

Fuad Sule (Hale 54): Turned in his usual hard-working display when he came on.

Mark Randall (Herron 65): Made a huge impact when he was introduced.

Matty Lusty (McDaid 92): Merely a cameo appearance for the 17-year-old.

Unused: Scott, McKendry, Wade-Slater, McMurray.

Cliftonville starting XI

Aaron McCarey (6): Sound performance. He possibly could have done better for Larne’s opening goal when he failed to get a clean fist on Donnelly’s cross.

Levi Ives (6): He’s a player known for powering his way down the left flank on a regular basis, but his attacking options were limited on this occasion.

Jamie Harney (7): Sound and steady in the heart of defence. His distribution of the ball was first class. He was playing with three staples in his head, the legacy of his team’s semi-final win.

Chris Curran (7): Industrious and always seemed to have time on the ball. Another player whose work rate couldn’t be faulted.

Daire O’Connor (7): Undoubtedly, Cliftonville’s biggest threat. The former Cork man was full of tricks and treats and his equaliser was a goal of the season contender.

Ryan Curran (6): Never really got to grips with the pace of the game. Usually so instinctive around the penalty box, but he never got a sniff of goal all night.

Seanna Foster (6): Put in a peach of a cross in the opening minutes that Ryan Curran really should have converted. A player that wasn’t afraid to put his body on the line.

Aaron Donnelly (6): Unfortunately, it was his error, when robbed by Randall, that led to Larne’s third and match-winning goal. Up until that point, he put in a faultless performance.

Liam Bagnall (6): He was booked after only two minutes which was a heavy burden to carry for such a tenacious player. Was eventually replaced at the interval.

Rory Hale (7): Put in a phenomenal shift in terms of work rate and effort. He was really unfortunate not to score with a great curling effort just before the break.

Kris Lowe (6): A player that goes about his business in a quiet, efficient manner. He has fitted into the Cliftonville style of play since joining from Dungannon Swifts.

Cliftonville substitutes

Paul O’Neill (Bagnall 46): Never had a sniff at goal in the second half.

Joe Gormley (Ryan Curran 73): Like O’Neill he was well marshalled by Watson and Robinson.

Michael McCrudden (O’Connor 78): Had one decent shot that was beaten out by Mitchell’s legs

Unused: Dunne, Doherty, Casey, Coffey.