Larne Women on a steep learning curve in their first season in the top flight, admits Hollie Johnston

Hollie Johnston is excited by what the second half of the season might bring

Hollie Johnston is confident that Larne Women will enter the second half of the season with a strong mentality after admitting that the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership newcomers were ‘like rabbits in the headlights’ at the start of their debut campaign in the top flight.

The Inver Park girls are about to get a measure of how far they have come as their next six games are against the top six teams in the League — with all six previously inflicting defeats on Donald Malomo-Paris’ team — starting at home to Sion Swifts Ladies on Sunday.

Johnston is one of the few players in the Larne squad who have previous Premiership experience but, after being mostly a squad player at Crusaders Strikers, she is still on a steep learning curve herself.

“The first game of the season, we were like rabbits in the headlights. We didn’t know what was going on,” recalls Johnston.

“We knew it was going to be tough, but didn’t realise quite how tough it was going to be.

“As the weeks have gone on, Donald and Helen (McKenna, assistant manager) have been working on different tactics and ways to play, I have seen the confidence growing in everyone week by week and we’re all starting to understand what we need to do against these teams and how to keep motivated through the tougher games.”

The last three League outings have brought wins over Derry City Women and Mid Ulster Ladies before a draw with Ballymena United Women in their last match.

While those results have boosted confidence, there is also a realisation that what is around the corner will be a different prospect altogether while, at the same time, knowing that a different mental approach will help them get through the tests no matter what the outcomes are.

“We have to get our mindset round to knowing that it is going to be a tough run for the next six games,” says Johnston, Larne’s leading scorer with six goals in nine League games.

“We just need to keep calm and keep our heads in it and after that, we look at the final run of games where we hopefully get some points out of.

“The points might come closer to the end of the season for us, we just need to get through the next run of games.

“We need to get into the mindset of the first few weeks of the season, but we have developed as a team since then and we feel like we are more ready for these games.

“There has definitely been a growth and these next few weeks should be better for everybody.

“I have found it difficult because as a striker you want to score goals, so it’s tough going into the games when you know that you aren’t going to get many chances near the net so I’m glad when the matches come around where I have been able to get some chances and I have been able to get some goals, which is great because that’s my job and that’s what I enjoy doing.”

This week’s three League fixtures are split across six days, with a fourth — Linfield Ladies’ home clash with Cliftonville Ladies — postponed until late August due to the Reds playing in the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Final against Galway United next Sunday.

The Blues have, meanwhile, boosted their squad strength by signing former Crusaders and Glentoran striker Aimee-Lee Peachey.

THIS WEEK’S FIXTURES

Sunday: Larne Women v Sion Swifts Ladies (3pm).

Wednesday: Ballymena United Women v Crusaders Strikers (7.45pm).

Friday: Mid Ulster Ladies v Lisburn Ladies (7.45pm).