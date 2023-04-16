Larne’s Lee Bonis: Manager Tiernan Lynch delivered on his promise to turn us into Champions

Larne players and staff celebrate Friday's historic title-clinching success following their victory over Crusaders at Seaview — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Lee Bonis was sold a title dream by Larne manager Tiernan Lynch – and the striker had complete faith that it would become reality.

The 23-year-old has played a huge part in the Inver Park outfit’s historic success, scoring the crucial second in Friday night’s Premiership-clinching 2-0 victory at Crusaders to add to all the other goals and assists he has contributed this season.

It was back in January 2022 that Larne paid Portadown £100,000 for the services of Bonis.

At the time, some critics said the fee was way over the top, but this campaign Bonis has proved them wrong and Lynch right with his magnificent performances.

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 international has led the line superbly, linking with team-mates and giving the east Antrim institution a physical presence in attack.

Coming off the pitch at Seaview on Friday night after celebrating with the Larne supporters, Boniswas all smiles as he told Sunday Life Sport: “It’s the first time for the club to be Champions and hopefully there will be more to come.

“When I signed for Larne, the gaffer (Lynch) said to me ‘we are pushing on and are going to try and win the League’, and I had full faith in him with everything he said and I wanted to be part of a title-winning side.

“My aim when I joined Larne was to work hard and give my all. This is a team that does that and we have got what we deserved.

“For the club, for the fans, for everyone in the town, for the first time to win the League, it is surreal.

“I hope everyone enjoys it for a good while because this is a special feeling.”

Big players step up in key moments and that’s exactly what Bonis did with 62 minutes on the clock on Friday. Already ahead courtesy of Andy Ryan’s opener, Bonis slid in Leroy Millar’s cross to seal the three points and title glory.

It was his third goal in three post-split games, in which Larne have defeated Glentoran, Cliftonville and Crusaders 2-0.

“It was amazing to score such an important goal,” beamed Bonis.

“Going into the split, I had belief in myself to go and get more goals and try to help the team at such a crucial part of the season.”

Larne and Bonis now have the Champions League to savour.

The front-man said: “That’s the big one. We have all wanted that and pushed for that.

“When we go into the Champions League, we will put in the same effort as we have in the League and hopefully progress in the competition.”