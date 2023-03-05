Larne’s Paul O’Neill fired up for more big moments after past trophy heroics

Some players freeze on the big occasion. Not Paul O’Neill. He flourishes. In the 2020 Irish Cup Final, he scored a belter as Glentoran beat Ballymena United at Windsor Park and in last year’s League Cup decider, the gifted forward came off the bench to net twice as Cliftonville came from behind to defeat Coleraine 4-3.

With Larne having crunch games for the rest of the season, don’t be surprised if O’Neill performs more heroics.

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 ace says: “In every game you give your all but in Cup Finals, you have that buzz playing in front of a big crowd.

“I have no fear in games like that. You are playing in those games because you are good at football and enjoy it so I go out and give everything and try to show people what I can do.

“Scoring for Glentoran against Ballymena in the Irish Cup Final was one of the best moments of my career to date.

“It is one of my favourite goals. It put us 1-0 up and then they equalised before Robbie McDaid hit the winner. To win the Irish Cup and score in the Final was a very special feeling.

“Last season’s League Cup Final was another special day. We were 2-0 down and me and Joe Gormley came on and scored two goals each.

“You are in football to win trophies and to score in Finals and when you do that it is a major achievement.”

Speaking to Sunday Life Sport, O’Neill says he enjoyed his time at both Glentoran and Cliftonville.

Adored by the fans at The Oval, it was Gary Haveron, now a coach at Inver Park, who gave O’Neill his debut as a 17-year-old. Even then, it was clear O’Neill oozed quality.

When Haveron left, game time under Ronnie McFall was limited before Gary Smyth and Mick McDermott became managers in the space of a few months with O’Neill more of a regular under them, leading to a Northern Ireland Under-21 call-up.

O’Neill had established himself as a Glentoran fan favourite when he exited the club for Cliftonville in a deal that took Conor McMenamin to The Oval in 2021.

“There were whispers that Glentoran were looking to get Conor McMenamin in and I got a phone call from Paul Millar to say they wanted him and, in turn, Cliftonville were looking to sign me,” explains O’Neill.

“To be fair, he said, ‘If you don’t want to go, the deal is off’ and I did think about that. At the time, Joe Gormley was injured and I was playing a lot on the left at Glentoran and I see myself as a centre-forward. I spoke to the Reds manager Paddy McLaughlin and he said he would play me as a striker and I decided I would take a chance because Cliftonville obviously wanted me.”

O’Neill started well at Solitude but a knee injury in March 2021 which would ultimately lead to surgery in August halted his progress and, by the time he returned, McLaughlin’s men were in sensational form and challenging Linfield for the title.

He says: “When I came back, the team were doing so well, it was hard to break into it. There were no complaints from me because Ryan Curran and Joe Gormley were scoring goals and winning games and we came close to winning the League.

“When I joined Larne last summer, there was no bad blood at Cliftonville. I loved the changing room and the manager but I wanted to play football and start games.”