Larne’s persistence with new formation paid off despite last season’s European woe: Leroy Millar

St Joseph's players surround goalscorer Julian Valarino after taking the lead in their eventual Europa Conference League aggregate victory over Larne in 2022

Larne's Andy Ryan attempts to outmuscle Robbie Weir of Crusaders during the Charity Shield match at Inver Park

Tiernan Lynch guided Larne to title glory in the 2022-23 Premiership despite starting with a defeat to Gilbraltarian minnows St Joseph's

Defending Premiership Player of the Year Leroy Millar says manager Tiernan Lynch always maintained faith that Larne’s new system would reap rewards

Larne’s loss in Europe last year was down to a change in formation that frustrated players, reveals midfielder Leroy Millar as he prepares for Champions League glory.

But manager Tiernan Lynch urged his team to trust him, and he ultimately got it right as the Invermen’s first-ever title success ensured entry into the most prestigious club competition in the world.

The Inver Park outfit will take on Finnish Champions HJK of Helsinki on Wednesday before hosting the return leg at Solitude a week later.

Lynch and his men had high hopes of progress in Europe last season when paired against Gibraltarian outfit St Joseph’s in the Europa Conference League.

But the minnows left their Co Antrim hosts humbled after winning the tie 1-0 on aggregate courtesy of Julian Valarino’s goal at Inver Park.

Millar is relishing the prospect of doing battle in Helsinki, eager to rectify the wrongs of last year.

“If I wasn’t excited, there would be no point in me getting on the plane next week”, declares last season’s Player of the Year.

“We’re certainly hoping for an improvement on last year when we had a great chance to progress in Europe.

“The bottom line is we weren’t good enough but there were reasons for that.

“The club had signed a few new players – like myself – and it took time for everyone to gel together.

“We also changed the formation from a 4-3-3 the previous season to a 3-5-2 system, and that took time to adapt to.

“We lost to Hamilton 3-0 in preparation for the European games and the boys were frustrated with the new formation, they didn’t like it. But Tiernan kept telling us to trust the process, so we worked at it and it paid dividends in terms of winning the League last season.”

It was a whirlwind year for 27-year-old midfielder Millar, leaving his hometown club Ballymena United to join Larne last summer.

It was a match made in heaven as Millar was the outstanding player of the campaign with his lung-busting runs, capped off by a League winner’s medal.

He says that he was surprised by how quickly he adapted from being a part-time player to living the life of a full-time professional.

“I thought it would take me two or three months to get my feet under the table at Larne, but I adapted quite quickly,” he explains.

“I did my own work outside of Ballymena when I was at The Showgrounds, so the physical challenge wasn’t too bad.

“It’s more the tactical side of things that I found harder to adjust to, and things like my diet.

“I was always careful about what I ate anyway, but it’s almost regimented at Larne in terms of when you eat as much as what you eat.

“We get breakfast and lunch at the club but you cannot eat your breakfast after 9.30am, it must be before or you miss out.

“We go in for lunch around 12.45 to 1pm and your body clock gets used to that, and your body tells you when you are hungry.

“The Irish League has changed dramatically even in the time I have been playing in it, and it’s great to see.

“There is more investment in clubs, more teams going full-time and more media exposure than ever.

“The game has developed here too, it used to be a case of ‘lump it and get after it’, but now teams are more willing to get the ball down and play.

“I’m not the most pleasing player on the eye myself as I like to do the dirty work, but levels of performance have been lifted across the board in the League.

“It’s a tough division to play in, when very often it’s as hard – or harder – to beat bottom-six clubs as top-six clubs.”

The focus at Larne turns to Europe next week before beginning the defence of their League crown next month.

Millar says the success, both personally and collectively, was great at the end of last campaign, but the party is firmly over now.

“We celebrated until we were done celebrating, then the gaffer told us last season is done and dusted and to focus on the challenge ahead now,” he says.

“Winning the Player of the Year award was great, it was nice to be noticed, but I know it was my team-mates who made me look good.

“It’s done now, and we want to show that we are not a one-trick pony, that we can repeat our success.

“We know we have a tough Champions League tie against HJK, we are under no illusions and know they will be favourites to get through.

“The coaching staff have been working on the tie since the draw was made and our aim next week is to keep the tie in the balance and bring it back to Solitude.

“We have a strong mentality in the group and I believe that was the most important thing for us in winning the League last season.

“Every time we suffered a defeat, our next performance was a response, and very often we put in some of the best displays of the year after a defeat.

“That’s a special quality to have in a squad.”