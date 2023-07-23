Larne’s Shaun Want: We don’t know much about Ballkani but we’ll take them head-on

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch cuts a contemplative figure on the Solitude sideline during Larne's 2-2 draw with HJK Helsinki in Champions League qualifying

Shaun Want admits that Larne will walk into the unknown on Tuesday when they travel to Kosovo to face Ballkani in the Second Qualifying Round of the Europa Conference League.

Tiernan Lynch’s boys are still smarting from their agonising exit from the Champions League, losing out on aggregate by the odd goal in five to Finnish side HJK Helsinki in midweek.

The east Antrim men approached the game oozing with confidence having been narrowly edged out at the Bolt Arena seven days earlier.

Larne were so much looking forward to a history-making first appearance in the competition in front of their fans at Inver Park, but were denied that opportunity due to their pitch failing to meet FIFA standards.

Instead, they had to travel to Belfast as the club nominated Cliftonville’s Solitude ground as their home base.

Things got a lot more difficult when Tuomas Ollila shot the visitors into a first-half lead.

But Larne produced a magical second-half performance, pulling one back through a Lee Bonis penalty kick before substitute Joe Thomson fired them level on aggregate with only three minutes left, forcing extra-time.

Their ambitions of reaching the following round – and thus guaranteeing a Play-Off for the Europa Conference League group stage football at the very least – were, however, dashed when defender Want deflected an attempt from substitute Roope Riski into his own net.

But, even in defeat, the former Hamilton Academical player insists Lynch’s boys can hold their heads high.

“The aim at the start was to try to make the group stages of one of the competitions,” says Want.

“Obviously, that would have been easier if we’d gotten through to the next round in the Champions League qualifiers, but we’ll take any task ahead and do our best to get to the group stages for this club.

“We spoke after the game about fitness levels. HJK are 19 games into their season and that was our second competitive game.

“But we don’t want to make excuses. We showed we deserved to play at this level and this is our level to play in, but it’s hard to put into words.

“We didn’t think there was anything between the two sides. If anything, we feel we deserved to go through, but sometimes that’s football.

“It was a bit sour after the final whistle, but we couldn’t have done any more than we did. Everyone was gutted.”

On the winning goal, Want continues: “The guy got across me and I’ve gone to block the shot, and when I thought I had, I turned around and saw it trickle into the net. It felt like slow motion at the time, but it was a hard one to take.

“It was a hard one to take but we’ll evaluate it, and I’m sure we’ll be proud of it.

“The gaffer said at half-time we could get them on the back foot, which we were able to do in the second-half, and we always knew that second goal would come – which it did – but overall, it was hard to take.

“Sometimes decisions don’t go your way and we just have to dust ourselves down and be ready to go again.”

Want insists his team can take great confidence from the performance and into the game against Ballkani this week.

“As a player, it’s good that we go again straight away,” he adds. “You don’t need to think too much about it.

“We’ll be in on Sunday and think straight away about going to Kosovo. We don’t know an awful lot about them, but the gaffer and his team will be working on that.

“We’ll take confidence from the performances against HJK, but we should have more belief in ourselves.

“Last week, we were probably a bit timid in the first-half because it was our first time in the Champions League, but over the two legs, we’ve shown that we can be confident and have a right good go.”