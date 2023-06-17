Late mistake shrinks Callum Devine’s lead heading into final day of Donegal International Rally

Callum Devine insists he will not be taking anything for granted on the third — and final — day of the Donegal International Rally which he provisionally leads by 4.7 seconds from Josh Moffett.

On roads that see-sawed between wet and dry, Devine muscled his way to the top of the timesheets early yesterday and quickly set about putting daylight between himself and Moffett.

His pursuit of the Jim Kennedy Perpetual Trophy appeared to be going to plan as he carved out a 15 second advantage at one point only to lose a chunk of that on the penultimate speed test by overshooting a junction.

That gave Moffett — who decided to tweak the set-up of his Hyundai i20 R5 late on — fresh hope and atoned for an identical mistake on ‘Knockalla’ when he failed to scrub off sufficient speed and ended up travelling along an exit road backwards.

Standing between Devine and a first ever Donegal success are three classic Sunday tests that will each run twice — ‘High Glen’, ‘Atlantic Drive’ and ‘Fanad Head’ — totalling 52.7 competitive miles.

Devine — the winner of the last two Irish Tarmac Championship rounds alongside Noel O’Sullivan — found himself in a similar position last year only to throw it away on the opening Sunday stage.

“To be leading means nothing as I discovered last year,” said Devine. “I know only too well that there is another big day of rallying ahead on Sunday. We aren’t making things easy for ourselves but I’m looking forward to the battle.”

Third-placed Sam Moffett started Saturday 24.8 seconds shy of the runner-up spot and by the end of it that had mushroomed to nearly 40 seconds despite reporting a growing sense of confidence at the wheel of his Korean supermini.

A former Donegal International Rally champion, he lost some momentum when the wipers on his Hyundai i20 N Rally2 decided to work intermittently.

Further ground was lost to an inspired tyre choice by Matt Edwards as he selected a hard compound for the final loop after being convinced it was the right call by team-mate, Dave Moynihan. That allowed him to pile the pressure on Moffett as he inched to within 5.1 seconds of the final podium spot.

The triple British Rally title winner’s charge also took him past Garry Jennings who was fortunate to avoid retirement after he mounted a grass verge on stage 13 before rejoining the road again.