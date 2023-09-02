Late winner against Cliftonville helps Niall McGinn makes his point to Glentoran manager Warren Feeney

Glentoran 1 Cliftonville 0

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney was banned from the touchline following his red card against Crusaders on Tuesday

Niall McGinn made his point to suspended Glentoran manager Warren Feeney by coming off the bench to score the winning goal to beat a spirited Cliftonville side at The Oval yesterday.

Both teams had several chances to score but in the end it was McGinn's delightful shimmy and neat finish from a narrow angle on 76 minutes that claimed the spoils for the Glens.

There was little between the two Belfast teams and the Reds posed a threat in front of goal but came up against Aaron McCarey in great form between the sticks for Glentoran.

Feeney was not in the dugout following his red card in the midweek game against Crusaders, but McGinn was delighted to give his manager food for thought about team selection.

“Absolutely. It's been frustrating this last ten days or so”, said the former Northern Ireland international.

“My last game was against Loughgall, I set up the winner, and I came on against Ballymena and set up the second goal so not playing the last couple of games has been frustrating but I'll always be ready.

“I think when I came on, I did well and the team needed me. Looking back three or four weeks ago, the squad looked thin. Now you've four or five lads getting left out so we've definitely got a strong squad and we're all in it together.”

For the second game running, Shay McCartan carried the fire for Glentoran from the off and after a bright start from both teams the 29-year-old created the first opportunity with a 14th minute corner that Aidan Wilson nodded wide from six yards.

Six minutes later, the Newry man won a free kick 22 yards out and took it himself, leaving Nathan Gartside rooted to the spot as McCartan's effort flew just wide of the near post.

Despite the lack of goals in the first half, both teams laid on an entertaining spectacle with the home side shading possession but unable to find a breakthrough and the Reds finishing stronger.

On 41 minutes, Ashford fired just over with a 20-yard left foot rasper, then Wilson saw a sidefooted shot gathered by Aaron McCarey and an angled shot parried by the keeper, who then gathered an easy Johnny Addis header in added time.

Rhys Marshall replaced Cammy Palmer at the break and seven minutes after the restart Ben Wilson pounced on a rare Luke McCullough lapse to shoot at goal but McCarey did well to tip the shot – which took a wicked deflection – over the bar.

Daire O'Connor took a hand in affairs when he fired across the face of goal on 62 minutes and only vital interception from Odhran Casey on the line stopped Jay Donnelly converting.

At the other end, McCarey got down well to push a sizzling effort from Wilson around the post before McGinn replaced Junior on 72 minutes.

Four minutes later he collected an O'Connor cross, left Casey in his wake near the byline and arrowed the ball beyond Gartside into the far corner from a tight angle.

Both managers made changes late on and at the final whistle it was Reds boss Jim Magilton who was left ruing what might have been.

“The bottom line is, if you want to be successful and you want to play against the big boys – and we do – you have to be competitive for every minute of every game, and if you switch off you get punished.

“We've only taken a point from the teams above us in the league, and that's not acceptable.

“We created enough opportunities maybe to win the game, so it's disappointing. In tight games like this, you have to take them.”

“It was a very, very hard fought victory”, said Glentoran coach John Gregg. “We knew we had to be at our utmost best to get a result, thankfully we did and credit to all our players.”

Glentoran; McCarey 8, McCullough (c) 7, A Wilson, 7 McCartan, 8 Donnelly (Kelly 90, 6) 6, O'Connor 7(Boyd 90, 6), Singleton 7, Sule 7, Palmer 6(Marshall 45, 7), McClean 7, Junior 7(McGinn 72,8) Subs not used; Webber, Kane, Russell.

Cliftonville; Gartside 7, Stewart 7, Addis 7, Gallagher 6, Hale (c) 7(Curran 75, 6), Lowe 6, Doherty 7, Ashford 6(78,7), Casey 6(85, 6), Turner 6, B Wilson 7. Subs not used; Odumosu, Kenny, Kearney, McGuinness.

Referee; Mr Andrew Davey (Bangor) 6