League Cup glory would be perfect early birthday present, admits Coleraine ace Lyndon Kane

The diminutive right-back with an eye for goal turns 25 on Tuesday and admits he would relish the prospect of popping the bubbly for an early celebration at Windsor Park.

Kane insists he is still on course to achieve two of his early-season predictions — winning a trophy and booking a ticket to European football — but acknowledges that the Bannsiders must be at their best against high-flying Cliftonville in today’s showcase Final if he is to achieve the first part of that double ambition.

“We’ve had to wait a long time for this Final after qualifying back in December,” says Kane. “Everyone wants to play in Cup Finals and everyone wants to win medals.

“There has been a buzz around the town. I think that’s what is good about Coleraine, we are a one-club town, everything and everyone comes together for these occasions and I think you’ll see that.

“The fans will travel in numbers and hopefully we can put on a show for them. At the start of the season, I always set out to win a trophy and also try to help the team qualify for Europe.

“As a footballer, it’s events like this you want to be involved in. As a player and as a club, these are the dates in the calendar you look to at the start of the season. I’ve a birthday coming up, but I would love to start the party early.

“Everyone wants Cup Finals, medals and big days out. Thankfully we’ve got there, but hopefully we can finish the job.”

Kane has sampled the highs and lows in recent years.

He adds: “I’ve tasted defeat in a Final, it’s not nice. We lost 3-0 to Linfield in the Irish Cup Final in 2017 and the feeling that day was just numbing. We don’t want to go through that again.

“The good days are hard to beat — the 2018 Irish Cup win against Cliftonville and the 2020 League Cup (against Crusaders). The party we had as a club after those wins was brilliant and hopefully we can do it again.”

Although the Bannsiders have fallen short of what is expected of them in the League, Kane reckons things could still come good.

“We haven’t hit the heights we have been used to and it has been massively disappointing,” he says. “We have been picking up points approaching the business end of the season, so that’s important. We have this Final and we still want to finish as high up the table as we can.”