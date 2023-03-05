Lee Bonis can still seal move across the water, says Larne boss Tiernan Lynch

The 23-year-old was linked with a switch to Rotherham United in January, but Lynch insists he’ll not be surprised if clubs come calling again.

“My honest answer is that I think Lee has the capabilities to get across the water,” says Lynch, today named the Reavey Solicitors Manager of the Month by the NI Football Writers’ Association after guiding his team through an unbeaten February.

“I wouldn’t be able to stick my neck out and say at what level, but I think he has all the attributes that League One teams would be looking for — big, strong, physical, athletic, scores goals.

“Are there elements of Lee’s game that need improved? Yes, 100%. Does he need to learn the game a little bit more? Yes. Technically, can he get a little bit better? Yes. But the one thing that goes in his favour is how hard he works at his game and how willing he is to learn.”

Lynch, however, states his star man would not go on the cheap and adds: “I don’t think you would get Lee for anything less than £300,000. I think you need to flip that back and ask can potential clubs afford not to look at someone like Lee? In today’s market, £300,000 to a League One club isn’t a huge amount of money.

“There are kids going across the water now at 16 and clubs are paying £150,000 in development money, so £300,000 for someone who is going to go into your first team and potentially score goals is a steal.”

With eight games remaining, the Invermen are hot favourites to lift the Gibson Cup for the first time in the club’s history, but Lynch insists he doesn’t let his side get caught up in mind games.

“We’re a very open bunch, we’re very fortunate to be in the same room together every day and we don’t shy away from these conversations,” he explains. “We know what’s at stake and we know it can turn on its head very, very quickly, so it’s important we remain not only very focused but also very humble.

“We can’t stop people talking, we can’t stop people having their opinions, we all have one, but we just have to concentrate very much on what we do and how we do it. We try to block out the noise as best we can. It’s not easy, but that’s our thought process.”