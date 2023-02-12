Lee Bonis is unstoppable at his brilliant best, beams elated Larne boss Tiernan Lynch

Larne 3 Glenavon 0

Lee Bonis, who Tiernan Lynch was keen to praise after the game, bags Larne's third goal against Glenavon

Leroy Millar is challenged by Glenavon's Danny Wallace as he scores Larne's second goal of the night

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch hailed the impact of Lee Bonis after the big frontman helped his side to another precious three points on Friday.

Bonis set one up and scored another in the 3-0 victory over Glenavon at Inver Park, where Lynch reflected: “I thought Lee was superb, as they all were.

“If you look at his work ethic in the frontline, he never gave up, and his goal was a great finish. He couldn’t have picked his spot any better.

“From a manager’s point of view, you want a player who will give you everything. Our job is to make them tactically and technically better and make them fit into what you’re trying to achieve.

“If you look to Lee Bonis, from the minute he walked in the door to where he is now, he’s starting to become that all-round player.

“The frightening thing about him is he’s only 23 and he’s still such a young lad. There’s so much within him to get out and show what he’s all about. He has a very bright future.”

Two goals from Leroy Millar set Larne on their way. On 14 minutes, Andy Ryan poked the ball through for the midfielder, who was able to race clear of the defence before calmly slotting past Rory Brown.

Glenavon came into the game as the first-half wore on but the hosts showed their clinical edge when Bonis laid the ball off for Millar to slam home his second just before the break.

Again Gary Hamilton’s boys forced the issue after the interval, but Larne defended well and broke to put the game to bed in the closing stages when Tomas Cosgrove found Bonis, who finished with an accurate low drive across Brown and into the net via a post.

Lynch was also delighted to see Millar on the goalscoring trail once more before having to come off injured at half-time.

“Leroy came into the club and took off straight away and then it dried up a little bit for him,” he explained. “I think it definitely affected him and his confidence.

“It didn’t affect his work-rate or how much effort he put into training or matches but I’m pleased he got back on the scoresheet, and hopefully that gives him a lift now.”

Lurgan Blues chief Hamilton was disappointed with his side’s efforts at both ends of the pitch.

“I think it’s three poor individual errors which has cost us,” he said. “In terms of overall play, possession and getting in good areas, we were better than them in my opinion, but it wasn’t our night in the final third.

“It was the same against Harland & Wolff Welders last week. We’re not making the right decisions when we get into good areas.”