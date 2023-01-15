Lee Bonis just keeps getting better, says delighted boss Tiernan Lynch after Larne pile more misery on Glentoran

Glentoran 0 Larne 1

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch saluted the predatory instincts of Lee Bonis as Larne got their Danske Bank Premiership title challenge back on track at the BetMcLean Oval.

The 23-year-old striker bagged his 10th goal of the season to help move his team to within one point of League leaders Cliftonville.

It also piled on the agony as Glentoran fell to their fifth successive Premiership defeat — the first time that has happened in 88 years.

The result sparked protests from angry fans as manager Mick McDermott and his players made their way off at the finish. But it got worse because the hate mob then congregated in the car park, demanding the boss resign.

Glentoran haven’t had their hands on the Gibson Cup since 2009 and, on the evidence of this toothless display, that wait could go on for some time.

“It wasn’t a pretty performance from us, but we knew it wasn’t going to be pretty because of the conditions,” beamed Lynch. “We spoke pre-match and the boys knew it would be a grind.

“Glentoran won the toss and had the wind advantage in the first half. We had to dig in, I thought we were excellent. We played some good football against the wind and created some good opportunities.

“In the second half, we got good balls into the box and asked all the questions.”

Lynch reckons Bonis is developing into one of the top strikers in the League.

He added: “It was a wonderful finish by Lee. He has been working very hard at his finishing, as has Paul (O’Neill). We have been talking about the bigger games and we know we must be clinical when the chances come.

“Thankfully, Lee was in the right place and he got good connection on the cross to put it in the bottom corner. I thought both Lee and Paul were tremendous up front.”

Larne should really have been ahead on three minutes through O’Neill. Aaron McCarey managed to get a foot to Bonis’ low shot but when the ball fell to his strike partner, he got his feet into a tangle.

On 24 minutes, Donnelly brothers Ruaidhri and Jay combined to set up a great chance for new boy Niall McGinn, who shamefully hoofed his 10-yard shot over.

Seconds later, the play quickly switched to the other end with Bonis out-muscling Paddy McClean before firing in a fierce left-foot shot that was brilliantly stopped by McCarey.

Bonis made the breakthrough on 64 minutes when he reacted quickly to get on the end of Micheal Glynn’s searching cross and his downward header fizzed into the bottom corner.

The visitors should really have been out of sight only for Leroy Millar to smash a great shot against the crossbar before he was put through by a wonderful flick from Bonis, only to see his shot saved by the legs of McCarey.

“The order of the day was three points — and that’s what we got.” added Lynch. “After Cliftonville dropped points on Friday night, it was important to capitalise.”

GLENTORAN: McCarey 6, Marshall 6, McCullough 6, McClean 6, Kane 6, McCartan 6, Devlin 6, Burns 6 (Purkis, 75 mins, 5), R Donnelly 6 (Clucas, 50 mins, 5 (Wilson, 71 mins, 5), J Donnelly 6, McGinn 6 (Wightman, 75 mins, 5).

Unused subs: Webber, O’Connor, Plum.

LARNE: Ferguson 7, Cosgrove 7, Want 6 (Watson, 57 mins, 6), Bolger 8, A Donnelly 7, Gordon 6 (Thomson, 64 mins, 6), Millar 7, Sule 7, Glynn 7, O’Neill 6 (Banda, 86 mins, 5), Bonis 7.

Unused subs: Pardington, Kelly, Maguire, Hughes.

Referee: Chris Morrison (Belfast) 6