Leicester wouldn’t have been relegated were Jonny Evans fit: Gerry Taggart

Jonny Evans spent much of the 2022/23 season on the sidelines

Jonny Evans would have saved Leicester City from relegation had he been fit “for even half a season”, says former Foxes centre-half Gerry Taggart.

And few are better positioned to make such a bold statement than the Lurgan man, who won 51 caps for Northern Ireland.

Not only did Taggart play the same role as Evans for club and country, he also works as a pundit for local radio covering Leicester and remains close to the club he represented between 1998-2004.

The King Power outfit endured a terrible season that saw Brendan Rodgers replaced by Dean Smith in April with 10 Premier League games to play with the team in the drop zone.

Smith could not revive their fortunes and Leicester were relegated on the final day of the season despite beating West Ham 2-1.

Conceding too many goals was acknowledged as one of the main factors for the drop into the Championship and Taggart believes Evans would have prevented relegation had he been fit and available.

The 35-year-old defender played every minute of Leicester’s first eight games in the season but had no part in the following 16 due to a calf injury.

Coming on for just a minute against Chelsea in March was a false dawn as Evans missed the next four matches before making the bench against Fulham, then playing against Liverpool, Newcastle and the Hammers in the last three games.

And Taggart believes that had Evans played more times, Leicester would have survived, such is his respect for his compatriot’s ability.

“If Jonny had been fit for even half a season, there is no way Leicester would have been relegated,” declared Taggart emphatically. “Not a chance.

“Unfortunately for Jonny and Leicester, he was injured for most of the season and we could see what the team was missing when he returned for the final three games.

“Even at 35, he remains a top-class defender and an asset to the club. Unfortunately for Jonny, it just seemed to be one injury after another.

“I know he and the club are in talks about his staying at the club and, from a personal point of view, I hope he does stay.

“Jonny could defend in the Championship with his eyes closed and that is no slur on the standard of football in the Championship.

“Even though the pace is hectic, I think playing in the Championship will help Jonny and in turn Northern Ireland, but it’s up to him to decide what he does next.”

Evans is an international centurion now having won his 100th cap for Northern Ireland against Greece in September of last year.

Taggart reveals he personally believed Evans would hang up the international boots at that point, but is happy to see him continuing to serve his country.

“I must be honest, I thought he would have wrapped it up when he got 100 caps, but it’s good to see him stay on and Northern Ireland will need him.

“Michael (O’Neill) is already without several senior players through injury for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Denmark and Kazakhstan so he will have been relieved to be able to call him up.

“Jonny is crucial to the team if Northern Ireland want to get anything in Copenhagen next week.”