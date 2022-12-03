Leinster 38 Ulster 29 ratings: Marty Moore leads the displays but province left rocked by second half comeback

It wasn’t to be for Ulster down at the RDS Arena as a stirring comeback from Leinster earned them a 38-29 win in their United Rugby Championship clash.

Marty Moore was the man who stood out most for Michael Sadlier, who hands out his ratings from the performance...

Starting XV

Michael Lowry – 6

An early missed touch but some lovely feet but then there was a penalty for taking out Gibson-Park. Finished with some strong running.

Ethan McIlroy – 6

Great take of a high ball and was put away by Stewart Moore for Ulster’s third try. Big tackle on Osborne and was then hit hard by Lowe.

James Hume – 5

Helped win a jackal penalty with McCloskey. Took a high ball well but not a great pass, then missed Ringrose but was binned for head clash.

Stuart McCloskey – 5

He was pinged early, but he recovered with some decent carries. Held just short for Treadwell’s try. Lots of tackles but not enough front-foot.

Stewart Moore – 6

Out on the wing, was emptied by Conan but supplied the assist for McIlroy. Made some good high ball catches. Stepped by Ringrose for his second.

Billy Burns – 4

Good chop on Osborne, looked to have shipped a knock and looked to be limping throughout. Some loose kicking and passing came in the second half.

John Cooney – 6

Got things ticking over nicely though will be annoyed at missing that conversion. Was then flattened by Lowe and was forced off the field.

Andy Warwick – 6

One muscular early carry and kept on grafting in that area and with tackling. Nearly went the distance too and was probably punctured.

Tom Stewart – 5

Ought to have found McIlroy with what was a scoring pass and then was hit by Healy who was sent off, but bloodied Stewart also left.

Marty Moore – 7

Won an early penalty off Healy and great hit on Baird. Scrummed well enough and, as usual, put in a lot of tackles for the cause.

Alan O’Connor – 6

Early disruption of the Leinster lineout and snaffled the ball for McIlroy’s score. Mostly employed defending as the game swung against Ulster.

Kieran Treadwell – 6

Really screamed for the ball prior to crashing over to score and when he was replaced all looked reasonably well, how that changed.

Iain Henderson – 5

A rare start at six but at least back from the off, this was quite the ask with so little game-time and he ended up leaving early with an HIA.

Marcus Rea – 6

Some good carrying ands was there for some crucial turnovers too. Gave away a late penalty as Ulster crumbled under the pressure. Big tackle count.

Nick Timoney – 5

Was busy defensively more than on the front-foot but then there was the yellow card as things began to go south for the visitors.

Replacements

Rob Herring (for Stewart, 20 mins) – 6

Came on and scored

Callum Reid (for Warwick, 72 mins) – n/a

Not on long enough to rate

Tom O’Toole (for Marty Moore, 52 mins) – 4

No significant impact

Sam Carter (for Treadwell, 52 mins) – 5

Got the bonus point try

Duane Vermeulen (for Henderson, 56 mins) – 4

Hit hard by Leinster

Nathan Doak (for Cooney, 44 mins) – 5

Difficult evening for him

Jacob Stockdale (for Hume, 70 mins) – 4

No chance to shine

Matty Rea (for Timoney, 74 mins) – n/a

Not on long enough to rate