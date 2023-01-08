Leroy Millar: It was a tough decision to leave Ballymena United for Larne, but I made the right call

Leroy Millar has revealed how tough the decision was to leave Ballymena United for Larne, but insists it was the right one.

Millar made his debut for the Sky Blues in 2013 and became a crowd favourite at the Showgrounds with his all-action style and captained the side in last season’s heartbreaking Irish Cup Final defeat to Crusaders.

Prior to that match, Millar had agreed to join Larne but following the agonising extra-time loss to the Crues at Windsor Park he had a change of heart before deciding Inver Park was indeed where he wanted to continue his football career, sealing the much talked about transfer in June.

Explaining having second thoughts, Millar told Sunday Life Sport: “It was after the Irish Cup Final with the way things worked out and the emotions of it.

“When all settled down again I felt I wanted to be a full-time footballer at Larne and didn’t want to be at any other club.”

Outlining that his family and girlfriend provided invaluable support at the time of the move, the dynamic midfielder added: “It was a tough decision and one that played in my head for a long time but I have no doubt that I made the right decision and am loving playing my football at Larne.

“It was very strange being at a new club at the start because I was at Ballymena a long time and it was me welcoming boys into the changing room there.

“When I walked into Larne after the first week it became the new normal.

“There are a lot of characters with the likes of Tomas Cosgrove and Jeff Hughes and the boys have made me feel welcome.

“Now it feels like I’ve been at Larne for ages.”