Let’s stop over-analysing the game we love otherwise we’ll take the heartbeat out of it

There are times when, like it or lump it, you’ve just got to accept the fact that football has changed considerably from your day — but there are also times when you think, ‘Hang on a minute, surely this can’t be right’.

It happens to me regularly when I find myself continually drawing comparisons to then and now and, although there have been some really good improvements of late such as facilities and extended TV coverage for the supporters, there has also been some tinkering which does cause me concern.

Without doubt, football in the 21st century has largely become a game of numbers — a tactical minefield with a huge emphasis being placed on formations and if we’re not careful, football will soon have more systems than British Rail.

Such is the pressure cooker of the modern game that I honestly feel footballers are in danger of being overloaded with too much pre-match information and a confusing endless list of demands to the extent that some of them end up so brainwashed that their actual footballing ability runs a chance of being squeezed out simply because they have to follow team orders.

In-depth analysis is so intense that some players will soon need a university degree in tolerance and understanding.

It’s the same with goals. Some managers and coaches will spend hours forensically dissecting every goal, obviously under the assumption that each and every one conceded is preventable, but we all know that is not necessarily correct. Sometimes you’ve just got to hold your hands up and give credit to the superior skill, awareness, instinct and ability of the scorer.

Although it certainly wouldn’t please the purists within our game, I know I’d much rather watch a match that ends up 4-4 with the flair players running the show than a 0-0 draw where the spoilers are on top — and I say that as someone who was very much a spoiler back in my own playing days.

We now exist in an era where the theory side of the game has practically gone through the roof, with lap-tops and PowerPoint slow-mo step-by-step analysis a prevalent priority as modern-day coaches strive for their version of perfection and how they can make the game absolutely flawless.

There are, however, times when you just feel enough is enough.

I’ve said it several times before that football used to be the simplest game in the world and somehow it has now become one of the most complicated by people absolutely besotted with tinkering and refusing to leave well enough alone.

Whatever happened to throwing a couple of jumpers down in the street for goalposts, no offside and no tactics or systems and then, when the score was 20-20, somebody shouting, ‘Next goal the winner’?

Wouldn’t it be great if sometimes we could just turn the clock back?

I’ll leave you with that thought and you can decide.

I hope we’ve done William Dunlop proud with statue

Friday was a very strange day and one of mixed emotions for me when I attended the unveiling of the statue of William Dunlop in our hometown of Ballymoney.

I was so filled with pride thinking about the lad I had the pleasure of knowing since he was born and who I watched grow up and mature into such a modest and lovely young man who was also a tremendously talented motorcycle road racer.

However, life can be cruel, and I must admit that although I did my best to smile and speak with people, I had nothing but a heavy heart all day.

Firstly, we had a small private family unveiling earlier in the morning ahead of the much larger public official event at 2pm.

William’s partner Janine and their two children, Ella and Willa, were part of the first occasion, with his mum Louise and brother Michael doing the afternoon unveiling.

The huge turnout of fans for the ceremony was testimony to the immense popularity of young William and, as well as people from all over the UK, there were even some who had travelled over from Stuttgart in Germany, once again confirming that William was probably the most popular rider in the paddock.

A special thanks must go to my fellow project committee members and to all the individual sponsors who paid for the sculpture, and to the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for providing and maintaining the Dunlop memorial gardens.

The Dunlop family are a credit to the borough and I really appreciate all our council staff who provide such a wonderful facility where the public can call and pay their respects. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

Portstewart and Tobermore served up a fine encounter

Last Saturday, I took up the invitation from a couple of friends to go along to watch Portstewart play Tobermore United in the Intermediate Premier League.

With near neighbours Coleraine’s game having been called off, there was a good-sized crowd at the Seahaven ground and I must admit I thoroughly enjoyed what was a decent game, which saw Johnny Law and his team held to a goalless draw.

The Seahawks keep a very tidy mini-stadium with a modest grandstand and a small but more than adequate social club.

The only disappointment is the pitch itself, the playing surface badly needs replaced and that was when the thought entered my mind — I wonder do they qualify for even a small portion of the so-called ring-fenced £36.2m stadia improvement fund?

What I did notice at the game was a healthy attendance of young families all enjoying themselves and, once again, I realised just how much pleasure a game of football can give to so many people on a Saturday afternoon.

The contribution football, and indeed sport, makes to society on a weekly basis is practically incalculable, so that’s why I sincerely hope Portstewart and other clubs like them down the Leagues get their fair share of the pot when and if it ever gets dished out because, quite simply, they deserve it.