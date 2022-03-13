Levi Ives hoping to deliver League Cup glory for Cliftonville after taking day off work as an Amazon driver

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin doesn’t know it, but he may well have to pay defender Levi Ives double time for today’s BetMcLean League Cup Final shoot-out with Coleraine at Windsor Park.

The 25-year-old left-back has been inspirational as the Reds go on an end-of-season trophy mission and, with today’s showdown breaking new ground in Irish League football as the first major Final to be played on a Sunday, former Torquay United youngster Ives is looking forward to a change of scenery from his usual routine delivering parcels for Amazon.

“I work every Sunday as a delivery driver, I’ll have to ask Paddy for double time,” he says. “I’d rather be walking out in front of 10,000 fans at Windsor instead of jumping in and out of a van.

“The club has a great record in the League Cup. The last time we won it was my first year at Cliftonville and that was their fourth on the bounce. Skin (Gerard Lyttle) was manager when we beat Ards in the Final.

“I was only 18, so it will always be one of my big memories. Coleraine, of course, are the current holders, so they’ll be in no mood to give it up.”

Although the Reds are flying high on three fronts as the season enters its final furlong, Ives prefers to remain under the radar.

He adds: “We are going well. There is a lot to play for, we just have to keep our heads down. The boss will not let us get above our station, even though the expectation levels at the club now are through the roof.

“It would be amazing to lift a bit of silverware for the fans. We’ll take each game at a time and look back at the end of the season to see where we are at.

“We’ve a great squad. When you see a boy like Joe Gormley sitting on the subs’ bench, it will tell you everything. But everyone is playing a part, not just the boys who are starting in games.

“It’s a brilliant group of players.

“The team has probably leaned on Joe for many years for scoring the goals and rightly so because he’s the best in the business. We now have some great strikers at the club, Ryan Curran has been on fire this season and Paul O’Neill has really made an impact, as has Rory Hale.

“Ryan is a quiet guy, he’s a nice bloke and works really hard for the team, he deserves all the plaudits he gets. He’s the type of person who keeps his head down and does his talking on the pitch.

“We are all good friends, no one thinks they are better than anyone else.

“We all torture each other and rip shreds out of each other, but that’s part of the camaraderie. Everyone takes it well, we all bounce off each other.”