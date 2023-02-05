Lewis Crocker faces a make or break 2023, warns manager Jamie Conlan

Unbeaten Crocker hasn’t fought since November 2021, with a fight last summer aborted at the last moment due to injury. Conlan, though, believes the 26-year-old can shoot straight back into the British title picture — and more — if he can have a busy 2023, with a fight being lined up for the end of March or April to kick his career back into life.

The hard-hitting south Belfast fighter will this week head back to London where his training is now based with top coach Adam Booth and Conlan believes he can bring out the best in Crocker. Booth, who also coaches Jamie’s brother Michael and featherweight prospect Kurt Walker, notably took Ryan Burnett to the world bantamweight title.

“I think a lot of fighters from here need to go away so they can go to the next level, to get out of their comfort zone and become used to uncomfortable situations so they can develop outside the ring as well as inside the ring. Adam is the ideal man for Lewis, he knows what it takes to get to the top,” said Conlan.

“Lewis had a few setbacks with injuries and he lost all that momentum he had when people on the UK scene were talking about him and what he could achieve and that’s why this year is a make or break year for him.

“It’s pivotal because he needs to capitalise on his talent, his age and the opportunities that can really see him in a great place at the end of the year.

“Adam Booth really rates him and has spoken very highly about Lewis — he actually says he is a combination of Ryan Burnett and David Haye. Burnett because of his ring generalship and Haye with that explosive power that he has in both hands.

“The guy has huge potential and hopefully we’ll really start to see it.

“When he beat Louis Greene in 2020, that really got the ball rolling and people talking and it was after that fight that when I started asking him to be matched for titles, some guys didn’t want to know.

“He has already shown that he is British level and I want to quickly get back into that scene and the British title is always a good, traditional route for any fighter. It shows you where you’re at as a fighter.

“So, there is light at the end of the tunnel and working with Adam, he will be able to develop and understand what it takes to be an elite-level fighter.”

Currently, the British welterweight title is held by Ekow Essuman, who a fortnight ago outpointed Chris Kongo to retain his belt. A fight with either man would be a natural goal for Crocker.

“To get Lewis going again we will give him a six or eight-rounder but then we’ll get back into 10-rounders and look for a title shot. You’ll see the best of Lewis in 10-round fights,” added Conlan.

“It’s about building that momentum again, keeping him active and whether it’s Essuman or Kongo or whoever on the British scene, none of those fights are scary for Lewis. He has already headlined at the Ulster Hall and it won’t take long for him to do that this year.”