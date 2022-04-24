Liam Boyce: There is no rift with Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough, I am just putting my family first

Liam Boyce is the King of Hearts. Supporters of the Jam Tarts love the guy just like Cliftonville, Ross County and Burton Albion fans before them.

The Green and White Army also admire the classy forward and would welcome the 31-year-old back to the Northern Ireland squad should he opt to return to the international fold having declared himself unavailable this season due to family reasons.

Boyce would bring Ian Baraclough something different in attack. He’s capable of scoring goals and his vision and skill creates openings for others.

Those qualities have been evident in the Scottish Premiership all campaign with Boyce helping Hearts to a third place finish and European football next term. The former Cliftonville hero has also played a key role in taking the Edinburgh outfit to the Scottish Cup Final and is chasing down a 30-year club record.

Boyce’s absence from Northern Ireland squads has been a talking point for the past eight months. Explaining the reason why to Sunday Life Sport, the striker, capped 28 times, says that at this point in his life he is putting his wife Leoncha and young children Scout (5) and Ziggy (1) before football at the highest level.

Asked if it’s likely he will play in a Northern Ireland shirt again, Boyce said: “I don’t know. In football you can never say never. It has been a tough year off the pitch.

“My son has been born and my daughter started school and all the time away and being in hotels for 10 days with everything going on back home, it was something I couldn’t do. I wouldn’t have been able to be away.

“I want to support Leoncha. She has done everything for me to do what I have done in football my whole life and I thought I had to be there for her and leave the international football for a while.

“I understand that people want me to play but with my daughter growing up, I didn’t want to miss her going to school and with my son coming along and then other stuff going on with my family, it is just the way it has to be.”

Boyce adores parenthood saying there is ‘nothing better’. He also declared there has been no fall-out with Northern Ireland boss Baraclough. Quite the contrary, in fact, with the Belfast man saying: “Bara has been unreal. He has kept in touch with me and I have told him the reasons behind my decision. He has been very understanding and has said to me about always putting your family first. He has been so good.”

Boyce added that he feels privileged to have played for Northern Ireland, admitting that international football has benefited his career.

Boyce said: “It’s been a privilege to get to play for Northern Ireland and be involved with good teams and meet all those good players. I’m proud of that and I know how much playing for Northern Ireland has helped me. Also with international football, you get to experience and go to places you would never ever be. It’s unbelievable.”

Boyce’s time at Hearts since joining them in 2020 has also been a positive experience.

A popular figure with team-mates and fans alike, he says: “It’s brilliant at Hearts. I always want to play where you are wanted and appreciated because it makes you try even harder for the team. It’s good to be in a good place where people want you to play and support you. That’s one of the best things that can happen in football when you know the supporters are backing you and are behind you.”

Boyce is closing in on scoring 20 goals this season. No Hearts player has done that since Tynecastle legend John Robertson 30 years ago.

He says: “I should probably have done it already if I’m being honest because I have missed some chances and a penalty. For me though, it is about the team winning rather than me scoring goals. I wouldn’t score again if we won every match that I played for the rest of my career.”