Limavady’s first taste of Irish Cup delight will go down in history: Robin Brown

Matt Shannon aims to keep his placement precise for Bangor during a pulsating Senior Cup decider

Limavady's Hanna Cochrane made history in her own right as the first girl to appear in an Irish Senior Cup Final

Limavady's Adam Rankin has his eyes on the prize during his side's dramatic Senior Cup victory

The scoreboard painted the picture of one of the most climactic finishes to an Irish Cup Final ever

Limavady celebrate clinching the Senior Cup for the first time in their history

History was made in more ways than one at Belmont Bowls Club yesterday.

The party will go on for quite some time after Limavady lifted the IBA Connected Health Senior Cup for the first time in the club’s 111-year existence.

In one of the most pulsating, nerve-tingling finishes to any game, the Provincial team popped the bubbly after pipping Bangor by only one shot – the clash’s final delivery – with a 76-75 win.

You just couldn’t have written the script for this one. And, there was another little piece of history created – because young Hanna Cochrane became the first girl to appear in an Irish Senior Cup Final.

Cochrane would have almost certainly been joined in the team by Sophie McIntyre and Shauna O’Neill, but both were in Australia as they prepare to represent Ireland in the World Bowls Championships.

But it was a day that will live long in the memory of the north west club, whose injection of youth has paid a massive dividend this campaign.

Last season, they lifted the PBA Premier League title for the first time ever.

They are now only one game away from retaining the title – they face Coleraine in the final match this week.

But that’s if the IBA Cup celebrations have settled down. It was a thrill a minute from the off against a Bangor side that had gone through their NIBA season unbeaten.

They had won every match – up until yesterday.

And what a cruel way to lose. The Seasiders trailed 74-71 with three rinks off.

It was down to Keith Taylor and Robin Brown to settle it.

The Bangor man picked up a four on the penultimate end to edge his team ahead at a crucial stage.

He lay his shot with only one bowl to come. Brown’s bowl looked wide, but took a ricochet, turning it into the head which ultimately earned him two shots – and, therefore, the title.

“It was an unbelievable finish,” admitted Brown.

“What a day this is for the entire club.

“We have some of the best young players in the country at our club now, and this is a reward for them.

“And a few of us have been here for some time, so we’ll enjoy it just as much.”

The only blot on the landscape was the fact that Limavady couldn’t make it a Cup double, because their ‘B’ team was beaten by Ulster Transport in the Final of the Intermediate Cup.