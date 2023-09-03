Limavady’s Ross McMullan proud of historic IBA Open Singles success

Ross McMullan ended the outdoor season in a blaze of glory at sunny Belmont having written his own little chapter in the history books by winning the IBA Connected Health Open Singles title.

The 22-year-old not only got his hands on the trophy for the first time, but he became the first Limavady player to parade the coveted prize.

It has been a whirlwind final couple of weeks to the outdoor season for the Ireland international, now recognised as one of the top young players in the country.

Only recently, he helped his club win the IBA Senior Cup for the first time in its 111-year history. He was then in the team that lost to Coleraine in midweek in the final League match of the season, but they still managed to get over the line to regain the Provincial Premier League title.

McMullan put the icing on the cake with his Singles success – he roared to a 21-12 victory over CYM’s Ian Wilson.

“It will take some time to sink in,” he said. “It’s been an incredible end to the season for me personally and for my club.

“I was happy with my form in the Semi-Finals (he defeated Donaghadee’s Davy Ball) and I maintained the same consistency in the Final.

“I’ll enjoy the victory, but as I say, it will be a few days before I realise what’s been achieved.”

McMullan failed to make it a winning Singles double because he was beaten in the Under-25 discipline at the Semi-Final stage by Donaghadee’s Cameron Gaw, although it was Dunbarton’s Jack Moffatt who duly lifted the crown.

And what a day it was for Donaghadee kid Josh Thompson, who won the Under-18 Singles. He recovered from a 10-0 deficit to run out a 21-11 winner.

Meanwhile, Ireland have been among the medal distinctions at the World Championships in Australia.

Adam McKeown and Gary Kelly struck gold in the Pairs to follow on from the bronze medal won by Stuart Bennett, Ian McClure and Marty McHugh in the Triples.

McKeown and Kelly came up against home favourites Aaron Teys and Aaron Wilson, but the Irish lads were much too strong, which resulted in their opponents shaking hands on the 17th end.

It was a first world title for Kelly and McKeown, and the latter, at the age of only 23, added the title to the gold medal he won at the Commonwealth Games in the Fours discipline.

Merely 24 hours earlier, Bennett, McClure and McHugh were defeated by Aussie trio Corey Wedlock, Aron Sheriff and Carl Healey in the Semi-Finals of the Triples, although they were already guaranteed a bronze medal.

IRISH BOWLING ASSOCIATION CONNECTED HEATLH CHAMPIONSHIPS OPEN SINGLES Semi-finals: R McMullan (Limavady) 21 D Ball (Donaghadee) 13; M Wilson (Ballymena) 9 I Wilson (CYM) 21. Final: McMullan 21 Wilson 12.

YOUTH SINGLES (UNDER-18) Semi-finals: S Harvey (Comber) 14 J Thompson (Donaghadee) 21; A Jones (Ballymoney) 21D Murphy (Blackrock) 10. Final: Thompson 21 Jones 11.

JUNIOR SINGLES (UNDER-25) Semi-finals: J Moffett (Dunbarton) 21 C O’Brien (CYM) 14; R McMullan (Limavady) 16 C Gaw (Donaghadee) 21. Final: Gaw 16 Moffett 21.

PAIRS Semi-finals: P Daly, S Martin (Belmont) 24 I Gingles, R Gingles (Curran) 16; P Kennedy, B Moffatt (Portrush) 15 N Smyth, S Leonard (Crumlin) 16. Final: Martin 20 Leonard 13.

TRIPLES Semi-finals: I Ross, S Brewster, J Calvin (Coleraine) 19 J Erskine, A Patterson, M Crawford (Bangor) 21; M McPeak, P Daly, S Martin (Belmont) 21 R Mather, E Carruth, R Leonard (Crumlin) 14. Final: Crawford 20 Martin 26.

FOURS Semi-finals: A Murphy, M Brown, I Wilson, G Pierpoint (CYM) 9 J Shepherd, J Shaw, C Hogg, M Wilson (Cookstown) 21; J Kyle, R Enyin, D Witherspoon, A McLean (Larne) 17 D Perkins, G McKee, L Carson, T McClean (Sydenham) 13. Final: Wilson 21 McLean 17.

SENIOR FOURS Semi-finals: H Paul, N McCaw, B McAlary, W McCaw (Ballymoney) 21 P Redman, J O’Dowd, M O’Leary, M Hogon (Skerries) 7; N Thompson, R Battersby, D Corkill, R Barr (Belmont) 17 S Mullen, J Caldwell, D Hill, S Moran (Whitehead) 13. Final: Barr 18 McCaw 17.

NORTHERN IRELAND PRIVATE GREENS LEAGUE HAFFEY SPORTS GROUNDS DIVISION ONE ARDS 67 (1) DUNBARTON 90 (6) Rink 1: D Erskine 11 B Browne 23 Rink 2: W Angus 16 J Moffett 27 Rink 3: N Dorman 15 C McCartan 25 Rink 4: G McKee 25 A Paul 15

OLD BLEACH 104 (7) MOSSLEY 38.75 (0) Rink 1: R Kirkwood 33 A Conly 0.75 Rink 2: M Kirkwood 21 E Crawford 10 Rink 3: J Talbot 24 D Thompson 10 Rink 4: N Mulholland 24 G Bell 18

BELMONT 97 (6) ARS 74 (1) Rink 1: W Thompson 23 G McKee 17 Rink 2: D Mills 12 M Caughey 27 Rink 3: W Orr 29 W Angus 20 Rink W Cronie 30 D Erskine 21

NIPGL DIVISION TWO DUNBARTON B 104 (7) BALLYWALTER 54 (0) Rink 1: M Adamson 37 G Dorrian 11 Rink 2: D Copeland 23 R Shaw 12 Rink 3: G Feeney 21 K Massey 17 Rink 4: G Magennis 23 A Davidson 14

OLD BLEACH 80 (5) ULSTER TRANSPORT 69 (2) Rink 1: N McNally 11 M Devlin 22 Rink 2: T Rainey 24 M Trew 12 Rink 3: D Elliott 28 D McCartney 12 Rink 3: R McCune 17 J Shannon 23

CLIFTONVILLE 84 (5) HILDEN 70 (2) Rink 1: P Donnelly 16 K Morrison 24 Rink 2: M McKenna 11 H McMullan 26 Rink 3: L McKenna 22 J Gray 13 Rink 4: P Neeson 35 E Marsden 7

EWARTS 61 (4) LARNE B 60 (3) Rink 1: C Magee 12 L King 14 Rink 2: P Gillespie 17 D McRandal 10 Rink 3: V Atkinson 19 P McRandal 19 Rink 4: A Duff 15 T Liddle 17

FALLS 69 (1) OLD BLEACH B 86 (6) Rink 1: P Rooney 13 D Elliott 30 Rink 2: M Leckey 19 T Rainey 22 Rink 3: G McGetterick 23 N McNally 19 Rink 4: P McEwan 14 R McCune 15

ULSTER TRANSPORT 80 (7) PICKIE 55 (0) Rink 1: M Devlin 19 Rich Irwin 11 Rink 2: M Trew 17 J Mooney 16 Rink 3: D McCartney 24 D Kennedy 14 Rink 4: J Shannon 20 N Belch 14

NIPGL DIVISION THREE BALMORAL 80 (6) BALLYMENA B 67 (1) Rink 1: A Harrison 18 J Hodges 17 Rink 2: M Sproule 16 R Torrington 26 Rink 3: S Smyth 23 A McCrea 8 Rink 4: C Craig 23 D McCullough 16

WILLOWFIELD 67 (6) CI-KNOCK 44 (1) Rink 1: W Brennan 17 P Reynolds 9 Rink 2: J Miller 12 T Wilson 17 Rink 3: L McAleese 19 M McKeown 12 Rink 4: R Weatherup 19 M Graham 6

PSNI 101 (6) ARDS B 49 (1) Rink 1: P Franks 11 G Rodgers 17 Rink 2: A Meaney 25 N Morrison 10 Rink 3: J Davey 25 P Thompson 14 Rink 4: K McGarry 40 D Savage 8

PICKIE B 82 (5) DOWNPATRICK 73 (2) Rink 1: N Henderson 29 P Magill 14 Rink 2: J McCoy 20 S Brown 16 Rink 3: W Dornan 16 N Brown 21 Rink 4: B Sloan 17 T Ward 22

ARDS B 53 (0) BAMORAL 87 (7) Rink 1: N Morrison 15 S Smyth 18 Rink 2: G Rodgers 15 C Craig 20 Rink 3: D Savage 10 M Sproule 22 Rink 4: P Thompson 13 M Albert 27

NIPGL DIVISION FOUR SHAFTESBURY 69 (6) ULSTER TRANSPORT B 48 (1) Rink 1: F Simpson 25 J Maxwell 8 Rink 2: J Hinds 15 B N Beveridge 14 Rink 3: D Scott 17 J McAdams 17 Rink 4: P Thompson 12 R Trew 19

CAVEHILL 81 (6) EWARTS B 64 (1) Rink 1: M Mitchell 19 D Smyth 17 Rink 2: W Officer 21 A Bailie 22 Rink 3: M Lambert 25 T Holland 12 Rink 4: P Hunt 16 A Boyle 13

ULSTER TRANSPORT B 53 (0.5) MOSSLEY 73.25 (6.5) Rink 1: J McAdams 16 R Adamson 18 Rink 2: B Moy 16 J Montgomery 16 Rink 3: B Beveridge 7 M Blair 20.25 Rink 4: P McKnight 14 G Hall 19

BELMONT C 78 (6) CAVEHILL 52 (1) Rink 1: A Ferguson 13 M Mitchell 20 Rink 2: T Budde 30 P Hunt 8 Rink 3: D Hamilton 15 J Mitchell 8 Rink 4: M Merritt 20 W Officer 16

NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING ASSOCIATION STAIRLIFT SOLUTIONS DIVISION TWO BETS 61 (1) BANBRIDGE B 87 (6) Rink 1: A Neill 21 B McArdle 17 Rink 2: N Walls 11 D Pedan 19 Rink 3: C O’Neill 15 W Steenson 27 Rink 4: B McKimm 15 J Major 24

MARKETHILL 102 (6.5) PORTADOWN 53 (0.5) Rink 1: J Beatie 31 D Malcomson 6 Rink 2: S McCall 19 E McCartney 19 Rink 3: A Cassells 29 N Orr 11 Rink 4: R Hunter 23 N Quinn 17

BESSBROOK 93 (5) CASTLE 71 (2) Rink 1: J Feehan 17 K McKee 20 Rink 2: D Carroll 27 M Stevenson 17 Rink 3: M Tyrell 20 J Corry 22 Rink 4: D Paul 29 H McFarland 12 NIBA DIVISION THREE A LISNAGARVEY B 40 (0) DIVIS 112 (7) Rink 1: M Wilson 10 I Cullen 29 Rink 2: S McDowell 12 S Lagan 22 Rink 3: G Murdock 11 L Wright 30 Rink 4: A McElroy 7 S Templeton 31

DROMORE 79 (6) CURRAN B 68 (1) Rink 1: R Malcomson 21 L Craig 14 Rink 2: N Shaw 25 T Diamond 15 Rink 3: A Malcomson 14 M Dickey 26 Rink 4: D Graham 19 R Robinson 13