Linfield and Glentoran in transfer battle for Dundalk skipper Chris Shields after Blues make formal bid for Glens striker

Linfield and Glentoran will renew rivalries in the transfer market this summer as both clubs have Dundalk captain Chris Shields in their sights.

It follows the Glens’ move for Blues striker Shayne Lavery and the Windsor Park side’s counter-move to swoop for Oval ace Robbie McDaid in recent weeks.

Shields, a 30-year-old midfield general, joined Dundalk from Bray Wanderers in 2012 and has a wealth of experience — not to mention five League titles and three FAI Cups — to his name.

A native of Dublin, the Lilywhites skipper currently lives in Bangor, bringing him onto the radar of both the Glens and the Blues.

His Oriel Park contract expires on December 31 so a fee would be required to get him in the summer, although Glentoran are open to a player swap deal.

Linfield boss David Healy — who also lives in Bangor — is known to be an admirer of Shields but had pencilled in a move for the seasoned pro when his contract runs out at the end of the year.

He may now be forced to rethink his plans with bitter rivals Glentoran also in the hunt for the player’s signature, and it remains to be seen whether Linfield will move now or shift focus to other targets.

Meanwhile, the Blues this week made a formal offer to Glentoran for striker McDaid, which was swiftly met by a counter-offer from the east Belfast club.

Linfield went in with a straight cash bid but their Big Two derby foes responded by saying they wanted money plus former player Jordan Stewart if business was to be done.

However, Healy’s side had already extended Stewart’s terms at Windsor Park to protect their asset and rejected Glentoran’s offer out of hand, insisting none of their players will be going to the east of the city.

No other players were brought up in dialogue between the clubs and no transfer fees were discussed.

With a number of targets to be pursued, Linfield will consider their options before deciding whether to return to Glentoran with an improved offer or move on.