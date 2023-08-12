Linfield boss David Healy believes there’s more to come from Joel Cooper

Dungannon Swifts 2 Linfield 3

David Healy believes there is plenty more to come from Linfield after they made a winning start in their quest to wrestle back the Gibson Cup.

A week late, the Blues kicked off their domestic campaign with three points at Dungannon.

It was far from straightforward, with the Swifts threatening another big comeback in a frantic finale at Stangmore Park.

But Linfield held on for a solid win, even if Healy admits there is room for improvement as they bid to reclaim the title from Larne.

“The main objective was three points, and we’ve done that,” he said.

“It is always nice to play a little bit better, keep clean sheets and play a bit better in possession, but it’s the first game of the season.

“The games that you play in Europe certainly prepare you, physically and fitness-wise and whatever else, but the Irish League is a totally different beast.”

It may be a new season, but the story of this Linfield win carried some familiar themes.

Jamie Mulgrew was typically industrious, while Kirk Millar showed his quality with a classy finish for what proved the decisive goal.

Joel Cooper was also excellent, scoring one and creating another two.

Healy added: “Cooper has been good in pre-season. He has got himself to the levels that we know he has.

“The good thing for me is with a player like Joel Cooper and some of our attacking players, there is always more. They are nowhere near reaching the peak of their ceiling.

“You are always trying to get that extra little bit out of them and I’ve no doubt that game by game, Joel will keep proving his worth to Linfield Football Club.”

It was Cooper who provided the assist for the Blues’ opening goal late in the first half.

He ran on to Mulgrew’s pass, darting in behind John Scott and crossing to Chris McKee, who placed his header to perfection.

But Dungannon, who had stormed back from 4-1 down to draw at Larne on Monday night, are already looking a very different side under Rodney McAree.

Here they were quickly level through a belter of a free-kick from Keelan Dillon.

Yet Linfield reasserted their superiority early in the second half.

They were back in front in the 52nd minute through Cooper.

He ran on to Kyle McClean’s pass, evading a challenge to get a shot away, then reacted fastest when the ball broke back off the goalkeeper, driving home left-footed to make it 2-1.

When Millar added a brilliant third in the 78th minute, curling home first time from Cooper’s assist, it looked all over.

But Dungannon threatened another remarkable comeback when Ben Gallagher volleyed in from Niall Owens’ deflected cross in the 90th minute.

And it was even more nervy when Daniel Finlayson was shown a second yellow for a late challenge on Gallagher soon afterwards.

Healy was frustrated with the decision, adding: “It was an honest attempt to win the ball … I don’t think there was any malice in it. It was two honest players going for the ball.

“So it is disappointing, not only for the occasion today, but more importantly he will end up missing a game during the week.”

Healy expects each game to be just as tough this season in what he feels is a very competitive league.

He added: “Everybody is going to want to improve, everybody has signed players to improve and I’ve no doubt the competitive nature, as shown today will continue throughout the majority of the season.”

For the Swifts, it was a frustrating result against tough opposition, although manager Rodney McAree found reasons to be optimistic.

“We showed real fight again, we showed character, togetherness - all the things you want to see,” he said.

“We fought right to the end and tried to get something out of the game.”

He added: “Overall I’m very disappointed and frustrated with the result. I don’t really know whether we did enough to lose the game.

“But I’m very proud in terms of the display and efforts of the players and how they went about the task.”

DUNGANNON: Dunne 6, McGee 7, Hegarty 6, Curry 6, Marron 6, J Scott 6 (Owens, 69, 6), S Scott 7, Dillon 7 (McGinty, 85), Whiteside 6 (Lusty, 60, 6), Gallagher 6, Moore 7 (Galvin, 85)

Subs not used: Morgan, Glenny, Harpur

LINFIELD: Johns 6, Hall 6, Finlayson 5, Clarke 6, Scott 6, Shields 7, Mulgrew 7 (Fitzpatrick, 76, 6), McClean 7, Millar 7, Cooper 8 (McBrien, 88), McKee 6 (Robertson, 88)

Subs not used: Walsh, McKay, Archer, McStravick

Referee: Keith Kennedy (Lisburn)