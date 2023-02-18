Linfield boss David Healy glad to see what his men are made of

Linfield 2 Carrick Rangers 0

Linfield's Robbie McDaid is carried off after picking up an injury inside the first minute

David Healy admitted it had been a “tough week” for Linfield and was relieved to pocket three points against Carrick Rangers at Windsor Park.

Second-half goals from Eetu Vertainen and substitute Kyle McClean sealed the deal in a 2-0 win, but it wasn’t pretty stuff.

Indeed, the hangover from the midweek Big Two mauling by Glentoran was still evident — the Blues were slow, sloppy and sluggish, particularly in a forgettable opening 45 minutes.

The loss of Robbie McDaid after only 30 seconds didn’t help. He was stretchered off with what appeared to be a serious knee problem and was joined in the dressing room a short time later by Ryan McKay, who sustained a rib injury.

“It’s been a tough week for the football club, it was always going to be a difficult fixture,” sighed Healy.

“As manager, you find out a lot about the people you have in and around the dressing room through adversity and through disappointments.

“No one likes to lose a derby game, we under-performed on the pitch and we let ourselves down off the pitch. I’m sure we’ll get that sorted out somewhere down the line.

“Performance-wise, as manager, I had to — we had to — take responsibility for what happened. I always take responsibility.

“We responded in a positive manner. We now have four games before the split, so it’s important we pick up as many points as possible prior to that — we have Coleraine, Larne, Newry City and Dungannon Swifts coming up.”

Vertainen broke the deadlock on 55 minutes.

Joel Cooper picked the pocket of Kurtis Forsythe on the left before laying the ball off to the big Finn, who buried it in the bottom corner for his 18th goal of the season.

McClean guaranteed the points with a brilliant 25-yard free-kick 13 minutes from the end that arrowed into the top corner after he had been flattened by Mark Surgenor.

Healy added: “We must maximise as many points as we can, but it’s going to be a challenge. There will be teams dropping off the pace as the weeks tick down. We are hanging in there, only just. We are not in an ideal position.

“The next four games will tell a tale. We face a massive test next week against Coleraine but, at this moment in time, there are still probably five or six teams in the mix.

“We still have a lot to play for. The League Cup Final is coming up in three weeks, so it’s important to keep piling on the points to see where it takes us. We can’t afford any more slip-ups.”

On the injuries to McDaid and McKay, Healy added: “Robbie will be assessed. It’s much too early to diagnose.

“It’s his knee so he’ll have it looked at this week, while young Ryan had to go to hospital with an upper-body injury.”

Scott Irvine, standing in for suspended Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King, insisted their boys can hold their heads high.

“It took Linfield a long time to break us down, our game plan was going well,” he said.

“The crowd was beginning to get on the players’ backs and some of them were at each other’s throats.

“I asked the players to get through the first 15 minutes of the second half, so to concede after nine minutes threw a spanner in the works. It was disappointing the manner of the goal as well, but that’s football, the best teams make the least mistakes.

“Young Kurtis was distraught in the dressing room afterwards but he’s only a young kid, he’ll learn.

“He’s been fantastic for us, so I won’t be overly critical of him. He’ll react in the right manner.

“There is nothing much we could have done about the second one, it was a brilliant free-kick — I don’t think two goalkeepers would have saved it.”

LINFIELD: Johns 7, Roscoe 7, Shields 7, Callacher 7, McDaid (McKee, 4 mins, 6), Hall 7, Haygarth 5 (Devine, 46 mins, 6), Mulgrew 8, Vertainen 6 (McClean, 74 mins, 7), A Clarke 5 (Millar, 46 mins, 6), McKay 6 (Cooper, 24 mins, 6). Unused subs: M Clarke, Finlayson.

CARRICK: Ross Glendinning 6, Forsythe 5 (McLaughlin, 71 mins, 5), Ervin 6, Gordon 5 (Surgenor, 30 mins, 6), Cushley 6, Mitchell 6, McGuckin 5 (Dupree, 71 mins, 5), Reece Glendinning 6, Maciulatis 5 (Gawne, 71 mins, 5), Anderson 6. Unused subs: Hogg, Kalla, Buchanan-Rolleston.

REFEREE: Andrew Davey (Bangor) 7.