Linfield boss David Healy: I have the credentials and ambition to manage in England one day

David Healy believes he has the credentials to manage in England or Scotland

Linfield boss David Healy has finally admitted he has a burning ambition to manage in England.

In a revealing and candid interview with Sunday Life, the former Northern Ireland striker and record goalscorer outlines his plans for the future — he believes he now has the credentials to take on a managerial challenge across the water.

When he arrived at Windsor Park in October 2015, he admitted it was his “dream job” managing the team he supported as a boy.

But you just couldn’t have written the script for what followed. Astonishingly, Healy has led the Blues to five League titles, he’s been on the Irish Cup winners’ podium twice and has completed the full set of trophies with wins in the Co Antrim Shield and League Cup.

He has been named Manager of the Year on four occasions by the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association.

Although he’s settled into a new lifestyle with wife Emma and children Taylor, Tallulah and Jude in the County Down city of Bangor, Healy still has his sights firmly set on succeeding at the top level of football.

Having worked under some of football’s biggest names, including the late Walter Smith and Sir Alex Ferguson, he believes it’s an ever-changing world and things move on.

“There has been speculation at times on what lies ahead, but there’s been no pushing from me,” said Healy, who was awarded an MBE in the 2008 Birthdays Honours List.

“I’ve a great working relationship and a good understanding with the Linfield Chairman Roy McGivern and there have always been reasons why I extended my contract here — kids and other things here.

“I always said unless something out of the ordinary became available, I would see my contract through, which I’ve always done.

“I gave my word that I would see the contract through when I signed the most recent one and I believe I will, unless things change at the football club.

“Things may change on a day-to-day basis or on results, or if we aren’t successful this season.

“But I’ll be able to hold my hands up and say I’ve done the best I can at Linfield.

“People will eventually want other people to move on, especially people who have been successful, they just want something different. But then sometimes they get something different and it’s not as successful, they want change again.

“Linfield haven’t had 40 or 50 managers in their history. They’ve always stood by managers and, unless something out of the ordinary happens in the next 18 months, be it an opportunity that’s too good to turn down or Linfield say they’re going in a different direction, I’ll still be here. Who knows? Football moves in mysterious ways.”

Healy believes a number of local managers and coaches could do a commendable job in England or Scotland.

He added: “We have good managers in the League. I’m not saying I’m a good manager, but there are good coaches and managers around most levels of the Irish League, and it’s about being given an opportunity.

“Grant McCann recently left Peterborough, which was a shock, but with Peterborough probably nothing surprises you.

“For people like myself and other aspiring coaches and managers, could we do a job in full-time football in England or Scotland? A million per cent.

“I’ve had a huge learning curve here at Linfield and it has been a challenge. It’s not easy and it’s never been easy.

“I’ve had the experience and hopefully I’ve got the knowledge for whatever is around the corner. I could go into a job in England or Scotland and be out the door in three months.

“Good friends of mine, Matthew Etherington and Simon Davies, went in at Crawley and they were out after three games within 31 days. Basically you need to be careful what you aspire to do and what’s available.

“There’s no point in me lying, eventually, do I want to manage in England or Scotland? Certainly England, a million percent because that’s where I spent most of my full-time playing career.

“I’ve this year and next year left at Linfield. So far I don’t see Linfield knocking on my door yet looking for me to extend; they’ll maybe want to see how well the team does this season.”