Linfield boss David Healy not interested in vacant Dundee United managerial role

David Healy has been linked with the Dundee United job

Serial Gibson Cup winner David Healy would not entertain an approach from Dundee United for their vacant managerial position, Sunday Life Sport understands.

The Tangerines, bottom of the Scottish Premiership without a win this season, are searching for a new manager after sacking Jack Ross last week, just seven games into his tenure but following a 9-0 hammering to Celtic.

Linfield boss Healy, who spent 18 months as a player with Rangers, is an ambitious manager and was strongly linked in Scotland with the post immediately after Ross’ departure, along with compatriots Michael O’Neill and Tommy Wright.

Duncan Ferguson and caretaker manager Liam Fox are believed to be the leading candidates.

Sunday Life Sport understands Healy was privately quick to distance himself from the vacant position, perhaps leading to initial interest cooling off.

As he approaches seven years in the hotseat at Windsor Park, Healy still harbours aspirations to progress his managerial career, but knows it has to be the right opportunity at the right club.

His stock is high after leading Linfield to five title wins in six years, including the last four in a row.

Linfield chiefs understand their manager wants to manage elsewhere in his career and would not stand in his way, though compensation may be a stumbling block for any potential suitors.

The Killyleagh man has two years left of a three-year deal he signed at Linfield last year after protracted negotiations.