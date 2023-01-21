Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew hails hat-trick hero Eetu Vertainen as Blues boost title hopes in style with victory over Ballymena United

Linfield 3 Ballymena United 0

Linfield's Andrew Clarke gets the better of his man to set up the Blues' second goal

There was simply no stopping Eetu Vertainen as Linfield bared their title teeth at Windsor Park yesterday.

The big Finnish striker bagged a sensational hat-trick to help the current Danske Bank Premiership Champions close the gap to only one point on leaders Cliftonville.

On loan from Scottish club St Johnstone until the end of the season, Vertainen is rapidly becoming the darling of the home faithful — his latest party piece took his tally for the season to 14.

“Eetu can supply that bit of magic in the final third,” said Linfield skipper Jamie Mulgrew, standing in for manager David Healy who was hit with a three-game ban after being sent off in Tuesday’s County Antrim Shield Final.

“He has the knack of getting you a goal from his own making, which is important for us. We need our strikers to be among the goals and Eetu is certainly relishing the challenge.

“Overall, it was a professional performance. When we scored just after the interval, it was important we were professional. The goal came at the perfect time, it literally killed the game.

“It was important we went about our jobs in the right manner after that. We possibly could have scored more on the day, but we have to be happy with three goals and a clean sheet.”

Mulgrew insisted it was crucial the Blues responded after their agonising penalty shoot-out defeat by Larne in midweek.

“We were disappointed not to win on Tuesday, but performance-wise we certainly were not disappointed,” he added. “For large parts of the second half, we took the game to Larne even though we were down to 10 men.

“Because of the circumstances, our display was a big plus, so it was important we got three points against Ballymena.

“With the other (top six) teams playing against each other, it was vital we looked after ourselves. As it turned out, there were points dropped in the other games which allowed us to move up to second in the table.

“We closed the gap on the leaders and now we move on to Tuesday night against Crusaders, which will be another mammoth task.”

The Blues required merely 17 minutes to break the deadlock. Mulgrew found Matthew Clarke on the left and when he drilled in a low cross, Vertainen spun cleverly before firing low into the corner; goalkeeper Sean O’Neill didn’t even move.

United had only one shot on target in the opening half, but Chris Johns got down smartly to save from Steven McCullough.

The hosts were out of sight on 36 minutes. Chris McKee’s piercing pass found Andrew Clarke, whose low cross was tapped in by the unmarked Vertainen.

It was over as a contest just 33 seconds after the restart. Mulgrew and Daniel Finlayson were involved in the build-up and, when the ball arrived at the left boot of Vertainen at the back post, the outcome was inevitable.

Ballymena manager David Jeffrey insisted his team contributed to their own downfall.

“We knew how difficult it was going to be,” he said. “We were coming to the home of the Champions, against a side that were ruthless in their victory over Glenavon last week.

“There was no way they were going to allow us to be a banana skin. They were the better side first and foremost, although I would question the second goal because I thought it was offside.

“I can’t fault the effort and commitment of my players. There are lessons to be learnt.”

LINFIELD: Johns 7, Roscoe 7, Newberry 7, Shields 7 (Palmer, 53 mins, 7), M Clarke 7 (Quinn, 75 mins, 6), McKee 7, Finlayson 7, Haygarth 7 (Devine, 65 mins, 6), Mulgrew 7 (Pepper, 65 mins, 6), Vertainen 8 (McKay, 75 mins, 6), A Clarke 7.

Unused subs: Millar, Hall.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill 6, Nelson 6, Wilson 6, Whiteside 6, McDaid 6, Kelly 5 (Henderson, 46 mins, 6), Waide 5 (Place, 65 mins, 5), McCullough 6, McGrory 5 (McVarnock, 65 mins, 5), Gibson 5 (Kane, 65 mins, 5), Graham 5 (Tipton, 79 mins, 5).

Unused subs: Williamson, Redman.

Referee: Ross Dunlop 6