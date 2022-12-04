Linfield could be temporarily evicted from Windsor Park as Irish FA take firm stance over recent crowd trouble

Linfield have had to close the Kop Stand for two months after crowd trouble

Earlier this week, the Blues announced that the Irish FA Disciplinary Committee had determined the club must close the Kop Stand at the stadium for two months due to ‘spectator misconduct’ and Sunday Life Sport understands the governing body are willing to go further with heavier punishments should a section of Linfield fans continue to misbehave.

Potential sanctions in the future include closing the Kop for the entire campaign, shutting down all of Windsor Park and having the champions play behind closed doors with no fans, forcing Linfield to play home games away or deducting points.

Like Linfield, fellow Irish League clubs Cliftonville, Coleraine and Glentoran have been charged and fined for breaches of Article 33 of the Irish FA’s Disciplinary Code this year and they too are in line for heavy penalties if sections of their supporters are guilty of more misdemeanours this season.

An IFA source told this newspaper that while there is some sympathy for Irish League clubs who obviously do not want troublemakers associated with them, action must be taken and crowd problems such as sectarian chanting and missile throwing need to be addressed, meaning hefty punishments for the teams involved are no idle threat.

The charge that led to the Kop at Windsor being closed down for two months related to behaviour from a minority of home fans during Linfield’s League game at Windsor against Glentoran on Friday, October 14.

At last month’s meeting to discuss the incidents in the Big Two derby, Linfield officials were praised by the IFA Disciplinary Committee for their attempts to eradicate trouble, such as holding discussions with supporters’ groups.

In a hard-hitting statement, Linfield said: “The club’s Board of Directors will do all within their power to defend the club from disciplinary sanctions where possible but cannot and will not defend the indefensible. As such, we have accepted the punishment on this occasion.

“The Committee further advised the club, in the event of further spectator misconduct, of their power to issue a range of further sanctions including a full stadium ban and a potential deduction of points.

“The club’s Board of Directors is deeply concerned at this development and urges all of our supporters to get fully behind the club in its efforts to eradicate sectarian singing and all other forms of spectator misconduct. This behaviour is wrong on every level and is extremely damaging to the club that we all support. We again call for this to desist immediately.”

In another development at last month’s IFA Disciplinary Committee meeting relating to Glentoran fans in the October Big Two derby, the Association said: “The Committee staged a sanction-only hearing to consider points in mitigation from Glentoran after the club was issued with a notice for breaching Article 33.2 following incidents in the NIFL Premiership fixture on October 14.

“Glentoran accepted a notice of complaint for spectator misconduct.

“In respect of Glentoran’s sanction, the committee has informed the club that it will adjourn its determination for three months, pending the detailed submission of appropriate actions taken by the club to overcome spectator misconduct issues.”

This season’s events have followed a number of high-profile cases last term such as after the League Cup decider when both Finalists Cliftonville and Coleraine were fined for the unsavoury actions of their supporters.

To be fair to Linfield, Glentoran, Cliftonville and Coleraine, they have all issued strong statements in 2022 condemning unacceptable fan behaviour and asking for good behaviour ahead of big matches.

It would be no surprise if the same appeals were made before Tuesday’s BetMcLean Cup Semi-Finals which see Cliftonville host Coleraine and Linfield travel to Glentoran.