Linfield fend off Larne interest to stay in pole position in race for Glenavon marksman Matthew Fitzpatrick

Linfield manager David Healy is believed to be close to an agreement on a contract extension this summer

Prominent Linfield transfer target Matthew Fitzpatrick also intrigued Larne, with both David Healy and Tiernan Lynch on the search for strikers

Linfield are in the box seat to sign Glenavon striker Matthew Fitzpatrick after topping an offer made by Larne.

The Blues had an initial bid for the 28-year-old goal-getter rejected by Glenavon two weeks ago, but were prepared to come back with an improved offer.

Then Larne entered the fray and made a bid for the west Belfast man, who switched from playing Gaelic a few years ago.

Tiernan Lynch is on the lookout for a striker in anticipation of Lee Bonis leaving for England next month, and Fitzpatrick fit the bill regarding what he was looking for.

He scored 19 League goals for Glenavon, who endured a roller-coaster campaign, with Gary Hamilton making him captain for the last few weeks of the season.

But the Blues were determined to get Fitzpatrick and returned with a heightened proposal this week that saw Larne withdraw from the race.

The offer is understood to be £50,000 plus add-ons, and Sunday Life Sport understands a successful conclusion is expected.

Glenavon released a statement this week denying a deal had been done for Fitzpatrick, but the board are set to discuss the offer early this week and a deal could be announced soon after.

Following a disappointing defence of their title last season, the Blues need firepower and accepted that they needed to spend money to land the right man.

Lurgan Blues chief Hamilton previously acknowledged there would be interest in his star player and said it was a matter for his board to manage.

The board was determined that if Fitzpatrick was to leave, the club would be adequately compensated and in January, Glenavon rebuffed interest from Crusaders, who were prepared to pay £40,000.

Mid Ulster sources suggest that, while no deal can be agreed without the approval of the board, Linfield’s proposition was certainly worth discussing at the very least.

Should a deal be done, Fitzpatrick would have to square off his career as a schoolteacher while playing full-time at Windsor Park.

However, it is understood the player can apply for a career break, and this is not viewed as an obstacle to the move.

Fitzpatrick isn’t the only frontman Linfield hope to unveil in the near future as Healy is close to sealing a forward from outside the Irish League.

With Eetu Vertainen leaving and Robbie McDaid injured, the Blues boss wants two strikers signed before preparations for playing in Europe start next month.

And it seems losing the title to Larne last season has given Healy an added fire in the belly and an appetite to wrestle the Gibson Cup back next year, as he is set to sign a contract extension.

His current deal expires next year and both parties are close to an agreement, which suggests Healy is not leaving Windsor this summer despite a yearning to progress his career in England.