Linfield, Glentoran and Cliftonville sign up for new All Ireland Cup in women’s football

Irish FA Director of Women’s Football Angela Platt is keen to maintain momentum in the women's game

Linfield FC Women are set to be involved in the All-Ireland tournament

Cliftonville Ladies and Glentoran Women have been invited to the inaugural All-Ireland women's Cup

Five clubs from Northern Ireland are to participate in an historic first ever all-Ireland women’s Cup competition.

Sunday Life Sport can reveal that the five Women’s Premiership clubs will join the 11 sides who make up the League of Ireland Premier Division in a 16-team tournament that will take place this summer.

Plans for the tournament — the first of its kind in the female game — are at an advanced stage, with a sponsor already secured. Full details are expected to be made public within the next few weeks.

The four teams who finished in the top half of last season’s Women’s Premiership table have been offered places. Cliftonville Ladies, Crusaders Strikers, Glentoran Women and Linfield FC Women will be joined by one other invited club, with newly-promoted Larne Ladies understood to be keen on taking part.

The competition, which is being led by the Football Association of Ireland, will see 16 participants split into four groups with each team guaranteed at least one home match. The four group winners will then go into one-off Semi-Finals.

In order to accommodate the travel involved in the competition, matches will take place at weekends and will be spread through June and July.

This will mean alterations in the newly agreed fixture calendar in the Women’s Premiership, as revealed in the Belfast Telegraph on Friday.

Following discussions with clubs, League matches will mostly be played on Friday nights when the 2023 season kicks off, but will be moved to the traditional Wednesday evening in the weeks when the all-Ireland tournament is running.

It is now nine years since the most recent all-Ireland competition in the men’s game — the Setanta Cup — came to an end.

Scheduling was continually an issue during the nine seasons of that event due to the Irish League running in the winter while the League of Ireland plays in the summer.

Both women’s Leagues running summer seasons means it is easier to align a cross-border Cup tournament with the domestic campaign.

Meanwhile, none of the 10 Women’s Premiership clubs have as yet announced the signing of a professional player, two weeks after the registration period marking the dawning of the new pro era in Northern Ireland opened on Monday, February 6.

To prepare clubs for the future, some of whom run independently and have therefore never dealt with professional registrations and paying wages to players before, the Irish FA held a seminar with Women’s Premiership representatives to provide training and outline regulations to prepare clubs for the move from amateur status and build on the increased interest following Northern Ireland’s participation in the Women’s Euro 2022 Finals last year.

“It is important we maintain momentum in all aspects of the women’s game,” said Irish FA Director of Women’s Football, Angela Platt.

“I know our registrations team has been on hand to provide advice and guidance for our clubs, for many of whom it’s a new set of processes and procedures.

“The fact we have clubs now engaging with us on this just demonstrates the strides the women’s game continues to take both on and off the pitch.”