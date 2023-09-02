Linfield go top with win commanding at Coleraine

Coleraine 1 Linfield 3

Kyle McClean is mobbed by his Linfield teammates

Chris Shields scored from the spot for Linfield

Linfield's Chris McKee celebrates his goal

Coleraine's Jamie Glackin celebrates his equaliser

There was a lively atmosphere at the Coleraine Showgrounds

thumbnail: Kyle McClean is mobbed by his Linfield teammates
thumbnail: Chris Shields scored from the spot for Linfield
thumbnail: Linfield's Chris McKee celebrates his goal
thumbnail: Coleraine's Jamie Glackin celebrates his equaliser
thumbnail: There was a lively atmosphere at the Coleraine Showgrounds
Mark McIntosh

Linfield climbed to the top of the Sports Direct Premiership thanks to a comfortable 3-1 win over Coleraine at the Showgrounds.

Days after Bannsiders’ potential takeover moved a step closer, the Blues walked all over them, thanks to goals from Kyle McClean, a Chris Shields penalty and Chris McKee.

McClean opened the scoring before Jamie Glackin’s bundled effort had levelled for Oran Kearney’s men after a lacklustre first half on 53 minutes, only for David Healy’s men to turn it up a notch and romped to victory.

Shields restored their lead from the penalty spot before in-form striker McKee tapped in at the back post to seal the three points.