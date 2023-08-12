Linfield hang on to claim victory over Dungannon Swifts

Dungannon Swifts 2 Linfield 3

Linfield's Kirk Millar celebrates his goal during today's game at Stangmore Park

Linfield opened their bid to reclaim the Gibson Cup with this win at Dungannon.

Joel Cooper was the star man, scoring once and creating another two at Stangmore Park.

But a late goal and red card meant a nervous finale.

With the Blues’ first game postponed due to their European commitments, they were kicking off their league campaign a week late.

But it was a satisfactory start for David Healy’s side, even if it wasn’t quite as comfortable as he would have liked.

Chris McKee headed the Blues in front in the 42nd minute, guiding home Cooper’s cross.

But Dungannon were level in first half stoppage time.

John Scott was fouled 25 yards out, and Kealan Dillon whipped a wonderful free kick into the top corner.

Linfield retook the lead seven minutes into the second half.

Kyle McClean played in Cooper, who was initially denied by goalkeeper Declan Dunne, but squeezed the ball home at the second attempt.

Linfield added a classy third in the 78th minute.

Chris Shields found Cooper in space, and he spotted Kirk Millar in space to his left, rolling it across for the midfielder to sweep home.

But just when Linfield thought it was game over, Dungannon threatened another big comeback.

Ben Gallagher pulled one back in the 90th minute, volleying in from Niall Owens’ cross.

And it was even more nervy when Daniel Finlayson was shown a second yellow for fouling Gallagher soon afterwards.

But Linfield held on, starting the season as they mean to go on.