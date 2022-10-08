Linfield have some catching up to do, admits David Healy after Coleraine stalemate

Linfield manager David Healy admits his side have “a bit of catching up to do” after drawing 0-0 with Coleraine at The Showgrounds.

The Blues shaded proceedings in the first half and should have scored on 44 minutes when a wicked delivery from Kirk Millar met the onrushing Stephen Fallon but he headed over the bar from close range.

That was as good as it got for Healy’s men in terms of an attacking threat as the Bannsiders controlled the majority of the second half but neither side could break the deadlock in what ultimately petered out into a forgettable affair.

“I’m excited to get home to watch the highlights,” joked Healy.

“We were hoping we would have the match winners in our team but our four or five front players today didn’t have the edge or hunger to go and get that.

“Cliftonville and Crusaders played out a 0-0 draw and it’s getting to that stage where teams don’t want to lose to their rivals.

“At the minute, so early into the season, it’s important you keep tabs on the teams above you.

“We’re behind on points and games played and we’ve certainly got a little bit of catching up to do.

“We will need to be better, a little bit sharper and hopefully we can get that.”

The reigning Champions have been on their travels for the majority of their League games to date and, as such, Healy — whose side will contest their 10th consecutive away match when they face Cliftonville on County Antrim Shield duty on Tuesday night — is hopeful that they can make home comforts count over the next few weeks.

“We’ve been down here numerous times and lost by the odd goal so it was key we didn’t lose any more ground,” he added.

“We’ve played seven League games — one of them at home and six away, which hasn’t been easy.

“We’ve a strong home record and that’s going to be put to the test over the next four games.”

After being edged out in recent weeks by Glentoran and Larne, Coleraine boss Oran Kearney was pleased to see his side come out with something to show against a fellow top-six team.

“It probably won’t live long in the memory for fans, but for us and our experience of top-six games so far this season, we’ve generally competed like that if not better,” was his assessment.

“But it has been little lapses which have really cost us.

“Today for me, and this was not a message put into the changing room, it was more important that we kept the clean sheet

“We probably went as attacking as we’ve gone all season long in relation to the bodies we’ve got there.

“With that, though, you’re asking really good attacking players to defend as well and I thought they all did that admirably.

“The difference was against Larne and the Glens, we conceded really sloppy goals. Today we’ve kept a clean sheet and defended really well.

“I felt, particularly in the second half, we had three or four opportunities on the far side. We moved it quickly, got in a really good position two-v-one, but just the final execution to get in for that final ball let us down.

“I don’t think Linfield had a shot on target today, we’ve had a couple and a few blocked.”

He added: “It was very much no quarter given, no quarter gained I suppose is the best way to describe it.

“Yes, with such a big crowd here we would have loved a win and goals but, from a changing room point of view, it’s important that we addressed the two previous games where we haven’t picked up any points.”

COLERAINE: Gallagher 7, Kane 7, Mullan 7, McKendry 6, Carson 6, O’Donnell 7, Lynch 6, Glackin 6 (O’Mahony, 86 mins, 5), E McLaughlin 6 (A Jarvis, 90 mins, 5), McDermott 8, Shevlin 6 (J McLaughlin, 84 mins, 5). Unused subs: Deane, Farren, Dealey, Patton.

LINFIELD: Johns 7, Roscoe-Byrne 7, Newberry 7, Millar 6 (Devine, 69 mins, 5), McClean 6, Cooper 6, McDaid 6, Clarke 6, Finlayson 7, Fallon 7, Mulgrew 6 (Vertainen, 85 mins, 5). Unused subs: Walsh, Callacher, McKee, Quinn, Palmer.

REFEREE: Raymond Crangle (Belfast) 7