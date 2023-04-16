Linfield hoping to capture Glenavon striker Matthew Fitzpatrick to replace outgoing Kyle Lafferty this summer

Danske Bank Premiership

Kyle Lafferty is headed for the Linfield exit when his contract expires at the end of the season — © INPHO/Brian Little

Glenavon striker Matthew Fitzpatrick is on Linfield's radar as the Blues target a prolific goalscorer for next season — © Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

Linfield are lining up a bold move for Glenavon striker Matthew Fitzpatrick in an effort to wrestle the League title back next season.

And Larne midfielder Fuad Sule is also on the Windsor Park radar as the post-mortem ensues in south Belfast.

After winning the last four titles in a row, the Blues fell short this campaign as Larne clinched the Gibson Cup on Friday night with two games to spare.

Healy knows he must shuffle the pack as too many Linfield players have been passengers this term.

With the club set to wave goodbye to Kyle Lafferty, a goalscorer is a priority and ‘Fitzy’ fits the bill having scored 18 goals to date this season – though Glenavon will not sell their player for a song.

Fitzpatrick was a January transfer target for Crusaders but their valuation of the player at £40,000 did not meet the Lurgan Blues’ belief that he is worth £100,000.

Linfield sources accept they will have to splash the cash if they want to land the 28-year-old, and may opt to offer one or more players as a makeweight in a potential deal.

The Blues were not in a position to spend big in January but are preparing now to do all they can to land the schoolteacher.

Fitzpatrick can take a career break to go full-time at Windsor, and Sunday Life Sport understands that he would be keen to give full-time football a go.

Sule is another player Healy has in his sights, and the midfielder himself was discussing a possible switch with team-mates after winning the title at Seaview.

The 26-year-old Nigerian-born talent is out of contract at the end of the season, and Larne are aware of the interest from Linfield.

There will be a number of players leaving Windsor this summer, starting with Niall Quinn, who wants part-time football to focus on his teaching career.

Cammy Palmer could be made available and Glentoran are understood to be interested.

However, the Glens want to slash their playing budget, and will likely make a raft of players available to other clubs.

Lafferty will definitely be on his way when his short-term contract is up at the end of the campaign.

The Blues signed the 35-year-old Northern Ireland star in February after he left Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock but the highly publicised move has turned out to be a flop, with Lafferty failing to score a goal since his Irish League arrival.

The Fermanagh native will now have a big decision to make on where he goes next in his club career.