‘Linfield is in my heart’: Kirk Millar keen to finish his career at Windsor Park

Kirk Millar says he would happily retire at Linfield

The versatile star, who celebrated his 29th birthday on Saturday, may have spent most of his career at the club he loves, but he admits he still gets a fantastic buzz when he pulls on the famous blue shirt.

Millar was again one of the stand-out performers in last week’s Europa Conference League third qualifying round defeat by Fola Esch.

Although David Healy’s boys fell to a disappointing 2-1 reverse, the Shankill Road man believes the tie is far from over.

New boy Billy Chadwick got the Danske Bank Premiership champions off to the best possible start by firing them into a ninth-minute lead, until second-half strikes from Stefano Bensi and substitute Gauthier Caron made Linfield’s job that much more difficult for Thursday night’s return leg in Luxembourg.

The prize for the eventual winners is an inaugural Play-Off showdown against Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan or Armenia’s Alashkert — when a place in the group stages will be up for grabs.

“We were all hurt after the result at Windsor and that shows how far the club has come in European football,” says Millar.

“As a team, we always pick ourselves up and show a reaction in the next game with a positive performance and a positive result.

“That’s what we aim to do next week. I fully expect us to go over there and throw the kitchen sink at it. We will not be going out without a fight.

“Yes, the Play-Off place is now a bit further away. It’s now a bigger stepping-stone going over there to get a result, but this team always bounces back after a setback. We are capable of winning in Luxembourg.”

Healy’s team approached the game in the best possible shape following their 4-0 drubbing of Borac from Bosnia.

Millar adds: “Fola showed they are a good team, well drilled and compact at the back.

“They made it difficult for us to play through the middle. They were certainly a step up in class from the Bosnian side.

“We started off very well and got the goal, but we fizzled out a little bit in the second half. I think it was down to the heavy schedule we faced last week when we travelled to Bosnia and then played in stifling heat over there.

“It was a quick turnaround, with the game brought forward from Thursday. I’ve no doubt we can go over there and get a result.”

Millar has been given a more probing attacking role in his team’s European venture — one that he is relishing.

“I suppose I’ve been classed as an out-and-out winger,” he adds.

“As a team, we’ve only adapted to the new system over the past couple of weeks.

“The gaffer knows I can play as a striker. I was a striker when I got my move across the water. I know how to play the role. I will give everything for the team.

“I’ve always been a supporter. I have played here since I was seven-years-old before I went to Oldham Athletic for seven years.

“The club is in my heart. I love pulling on the jersey — I’ll happily play here until the end of my career. You can’t get much better than playing at Windsor Park on a European night.

“I feel good playing up front. It worked a treat against Borac. It was a bit more difficult against Fola because they were so compact.

“They were a typical European side, very theatrical, throwing themselves about. You are going to get that in European football.

“They try to waste time, they try to kick you, they use their elbows.

“They will do anything to win the game, but you must step up and try not to react to things like that and play your own game.

“We have done that so far in this campaign.”