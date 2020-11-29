Linfield left stunned by three-match ban for striker Manzinga after incident against Glenavon

Linfield have been left mystified after receiving notification that forward Christy Manzinga faces a THREE match suspension following an incident in last week's Danske Bank Premiership victory over Glenavon at Windsor Park.

Manzinga, who was injured for last night's shock 2-1 defeat at Warrenpoint Town, was issued with the ban despite being handed a yellow card and not a red by referee Jamie Robinson having appeared to hit out at Glenavon's Daniel Larmour.

Earlier this week, Robinson, having reviewed television footage, admitted he got the decision wrong and Sunday Life Sport understands that on Friday Linfield were informed that the Irish FA's Disciplinary Committee had suspended the ex-Motherwell striker.

While Blues manager David Healy did not wish to comment on the issue following the loss to Warrenpoint, it is believed that the club are stunned and seeking answers to what they see as an unprecedented situation.

Retrospective action has been used in the past in the Irish League but, given that Robinson dished out a booking following Manzinga's clash with Larmour, it wasn't a case that he or his assistants missed the incident. There will be fears across the League that a new and potentially concerning precedent has been set.

On the defeat to Warrenpoint, which saw Linfield lose top spot in the table to Larne, Healy - whose goalkeeper Chris Johns was injured in the warm-up - said: "I'm shocked and disappointed. We were miles off where we need to be and can get to and where we have shown already. The level of performance was disappointing.

"I couldn't wait to get the boys in at half-time because I thought we were trying to coast into the break at 1-0 and we conceded a poor first goal and that gave Warrenpoint a lift going onto the second-half.

"I knew it was going to be tough and, while it is very disappointing to lose, you have to be humble and say well done to Warrenpoint. Congratulations to them on their victory."