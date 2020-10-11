Linfield manager David Healy: I'm proud of my leaders

Bullish David Healy insists Linfield deserved to be crowned Danske Bank Premiership Champions last season - even though the campaign was brought to a premature end due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Gibson Cup remained at Windsor Park for another season with the Blues four points clear of Coleraine, who still had seven games left reel them in.

It meant Healy's boys paraded the trophy for a record-breaking 54th time after the NI Football League announced the final standings would be decided on a points per game average.

"We won the League because we had the most points when the season was curtailed," says Healy.

"It was unfortunate circumstances for everyone. We were not handed anything. Linfield are always up there to be sniped at, whether they are League Champions or not League Champions.

"This year is no different than any another year for me. I couldn't care less how the other clubs felt about the way the decision was taken to curtail the League. That was completely out of my control, our club's control and our players' control. What we must do now is be prepared for the challenge up ahead. I've no doubt it will be a tough season."

Healy is hoping the League's starting dates don't alter because of the Covid threat, which would cause chaos later down the line.

"You don't want to get to the stage you have to play three or four games every week, especially after Christmas," he adds.

"These players don't have the same level of recovery methods they have in England or Scotland or anywhere else in the world. It would have an adverse effect on not only the players, but the overall standard of play.

"The League in general would suffer if clubs are forced to fulfill a certain number of fixtures in a short period of time."